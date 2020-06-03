(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2020) Roads and Transport Authority, RTA's Chatbot, branded as Mahboub has processed 135,128 chats in March and April, 2020.

The figure replicates a sharp increase from the 45,754 chats reported in the preceding two months (Jan and Feb 2020).

It reflects an increase of 195 percent in the number of chats performed and a stunning rise of 610 percent in the number of procedural transactions processed.

Ahmed Mahboub, Executive Director, Smart Services Department, Corporate Technology Support Services Sector at RTA, said that Mahboub Chatbot proved very effective in responding to customer inquiries and the processing of transaction such as the renewal of driver licence or vehicle registration without requiring the physical presence of the customer.