DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, will sponsor the second edition of the World Tolerance Summit, WTS 2019, a platform for dialogue, discussion, and the exchange of views and experiences, the WTS Organising Committee announced.

Set to take place on 13th and 14th November, 2019, in Dubai, the summit will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. WTS 2019 will be held under the theme, "Tolerance in Multiculturalism: Achieving Social, Economic and Humanitarian Benefits of a Tolerant World".

The event will see the participation of more than 2,000 professionals, experts, academics, social activists and envoys from the international diplomatic community.

Dr. Hamad Al Shaibani, Managing Director of the International Institute for Tolerance and the Chairman of the Higher Committee for the WTS, stressed that the great support given by the sponsors of the summit will have a significant impact on the success of the event. He said it will enhance the prestige of the UAE as a role model for tolerance and coexistence thanks to the great role played by its wise government under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"The RTA is a strategic partner of the WTS as part of the cooperation agreement signed by the authority with the International Institute for Tolerance, a part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives. This is to strengthen the partnership and the exchange of experiences to consolidate the UAE's initiative to observe 2019 as the Year of Tolerance," Shaibani said.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the board of Directors of the RTA, said, "Tolerance has become an integral part of the UAE society which has been attributed to the efforts of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and continued on by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum through national initiatives that have been adopted to build up our nation’s vision for tolerance."

He added, "At the RTA, we are committed to making a significant difference in the UAE community in which we live and work to achieve happiness through the development of a network of public transport and transport systems at the global level."