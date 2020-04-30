DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, chaired a video conference meeting of the emirate’s Strategic Affairs Council. The remote meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Chairman of The Executive Council and Members of the Council.

The meeting reviewed details of the new vision of Dubai Culture, which was approved by the His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai,in October 2019 to create a comprehensive roadmap to consolidate Dubai’s stature as a global destination for culture, innovation and talent. Dubai Culture presented its 2020-2025 roadmap which included strategic goals, Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), and initiatives along with implementation plans.

Dubai Culture outlined seven major global trends and its positive impact on culture and the creative economy. These included boosting cultural education and arts in early childhood, the focus on digital culture, the promotion of intercultural dialogue to create tolerant and sustained societies, providing necessary support to raise the contribution of creative industries in the emirate’s GDP, adopting the concept of culture and arts for all, boosting the role of culture and arts in addressing social issues, and promoting cultural diplomacy.

During the meeting, the Council adopted a new policy for using digital IDs in the emirate, which was championed by Smart Dubai in cooperation with the UAE’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) and the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority. The use of Digital IDs marks an important step in digital transformation that falls in line with the development of government services and the aim to bolster communication between local and Federal entities as well as the private sector.

The initiative complements the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071 plan and UAE Vision 2021, which aim to reinforce digital transformation strategies and Dubai’s Paperless Strategy aimed at paving the way for creating a national Digital ID for all citizens, residents and visitors, enabling them to access federal and local government services smoothly and easily, as well as services provided by the private sector.

Moreover, the Digital ID enables the creation of a digital identity that provides individuals with three key benefits: secure access to all digital services nationwide with only one account, an approved digital signature to sign transactions or documents, and the ability to request and share data with service providers digitally. Currently, the platform provides more than 5,000 digital services to 300,000 registered users.

The Council also adopted the Aviation Environmental State Action Plan, presented by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, which seeks to promote sustainable resources and maintain a clean and healthy environment by reducing the carbon footprint of the aviation sector.

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority plans to launch a smart integrated big data platform and implement a unified methodology to measure the impact on the environment and compare them with global indicators. The platform will also play a key role in preparing integrated environmental reports on the civil aviation sector to be presented to decision makers in Dubai.

The meeting is part of the Strategic Affairs Council’s efforts to support The Executive Council of Dubai with plans and strategies that contribute to the implementation of the leadership’s vision for excellence in all sectors. The Strategic Affairs Council also plays a key role in devising solutions and initiatives to develop services and realise the goal of reinforcing the emirate's global leadership and boosting the happiness and well-being of society.