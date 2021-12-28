DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2021) Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, the emirate’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has announced precautionary measures for New Year’s Eve celebrations in the emirate.

Urging members of the public to continue abiding by COVID-19 precautionary measures to protect themselves and the community, the Committee said that stringent observance of preventive guidelines is vital to maintain the progress Dubai has achieved in combating the pandemic.

During a meeting held today, the Supreme Committee further said the community’s stringent adherence to COVID-19 precautionary guidelines has been key to Dubai’s exceptional success in containing the pandemic. The emirate’s ongoing awareness campaigns and the public’s continued cooperation will help ensure the wellbeing of all citizens, residents and visitors.

The Committee’s latest meeting reviewed the preparations for New Year’s Eve celebrations and the roles of various task forces. The meeting also approved preventive measures and guidelines for the celebrations.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor said the concerted efforts of frontline authorities and the integrated plan to curb the pandemic combined with the steadfast cooperation of the public has enabled Dubai to curb the spread of the virus.

Strong preventive protocols continue to be enforced as part of the Government of Dubai’s efforts to protect citizens, residents and visitors, he added.

"Dubai has continuously monitored local and global developments to take the decisive action necessary to protect the community and implement precautionary measures outlined by local and international health authorities. Every member of the community should stringently observe the preventive guidelines in place, including wearing face masks and observing social distancing, to protect their families and others," Sheikh Mansoor said.

During the meeting, the Chairman of the Committee approved the guidelines for New Year’s Eve celebrations in Dubai. Those who violate precautionary measures will face fines and penalties. Wearing face masks is mandatory for all those attending events held indoors and outdoors. Failure to wear a mask carries a fine of AED3,000.

The public can watch New Year’s Eve fireworks displays organised by Dubai from 29 locations across the city, which give everyone the opportunity to enjoy the celebrations in a safe, secure and socially distanced environment.