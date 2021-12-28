UrduPoint.com

Dubai's Supreme Committee Of Crisis And Disaster Management Announces Precautionary Measures For New Year’s Eve Celebrations

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 08:45 PM

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announces precautionary measures for New Year’s Eve celebrations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2021) Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, the emirate’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has announced precautionary measures for New Year’s Eve celebrations in the emirate.

Urging members of the public to continue abiding by COVID-19 precautionary measures to protect themselves and the community, the Committee said that stringent observance of preventive guidelines is vital to maintain the progress Dubai has achieved in combating the pandemic.

During a meeting held today, the Supreme Committee further said the community’s stringent adherence to COVID-19 precautionary guidelines has been key to Dubai’s exceptional success in containing the pandemic. The emirate’s ongoing awareness campaigns and the public’s continued cooperation will help ensure the wellbeing of all citizens, residents and visitors.

The Committee’s latest meeting reviewed the preparations for New Year’s Eve celebrations and the roles of various task forces. The meeting also approved preventive measures and guidelines for the celebrations.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor said the concerted efforts of frontline authorities and the integrated plan to curb the pandemic combined with the steadfast cooperation of the public has enabled Dubai to curb the spread of the virus.

Strong preventive protocols continue to be enforced as part of the Government of Dubai’s efforts to protect citizens, residents and visitors, he added.

"Dubai has continuously monitored local and global developments to take the decisive action necessary to protect the community and implement precautionary measures outlined by local and international health authorities. Every member of the community should stringently observe the preventive guidelines in place, including wearing face masks and observing social distancing, to protect their families and others," Sheikh Mansoor said.

During the meeting, the Chairman of the Committee approved the guidelines for New Year’s Eve celebrations in Dubai. Those who violate precautionary measures will face fines and penalties. Wearing face masks is mandatory for all those attending events held indoors and outdoors. Failure to wear a mask carries a fine of AED3,000.

The public can watch New Year’s Eve fireworks displays organised by Dubai from 29 locations across the city, which give everyone the opportunity to enjoy the celebrations in a safe, secure and socially distanced environment.

Related Topics

Dubai Fine Rashid Progress All From Government

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 3 more patients, infects 191 other ..

COVID-19 claims 3 more patients, infects 191 others

1 minute ago
 166 shopkeepers held for overcharging in Khanewal

166 shopkeepers held for overcharging in Khanewal

1 minute ago
 Baltic Pipe Gas Pipeline to Go Online in Fall of 2 ..

Baltic Pipe Gas Pipeline to Go Online in Fall of 2022 - Polish Official

2 minutes ago
 Agriculture Dept seeks applications from farmers f ..

Agriculture Dept seeks applications from farmers for appearing in contest on bum ..

2 minutes ago
 DC Sukkur chairs meeting on selling quality edible ..

DC Sukkur chairs meeting on selling quality edibles

2 minutes ago
 9 Asian countries see benefits in BRI, laud China' ..

9 Asian countries see benefits in BRI, laud China's 'vaccine humanitarianism'

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.