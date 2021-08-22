UrduPoint.com

Dubai's Supreme Energy Council Encourages Participation In Emirates Energy Award

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 05:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2021) The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy has called on individuals and organisations in the UAE and the region to take part in the Emirates Energy Award (EEA) (www.emiratesenergyaward.com) before the deadline of 31st August 2021.

The 4th Emirates Energy Award is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and in conjunction with Expo 2020 Dubai. The award has attracted outstanding entries in all its categories from the UAE and the region. So far, it has received over 140 applications from 14 countries: Jordan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt, Palestine, Morocco, Kuwait, Oman, Japan, Lesotho, Finland, Canada, and Iran.

Held this year under the theme ‘Inspiring Innovation for Sustainable Energy’, the award seeks to strengthen Dubai’s global role in supporting and implementing strategies for the use of renewable energy and energy technologies.

"The Emirates Energy Award aligns with the wise leadership’s vision to enhance sustainable development and achieve the objectives of the UAE Vision 2021 and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050. This will help in environment protection of natural resources and developing clean and renewable energy technologies, as well as energy conservation technologies in different sectors across the UAE. We encourage all those who are specialised and interested in energy to participate in the 4th Emirates Energy Award to make a positive impact in the national, regional, and international energy sphere by showcasing their innovations and latest trends in energy technologies and energy efficiency and promote sustainability in this sector," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and President of the EEA.

"We look forward to receiving outstanding applications to share their experience and solutions that ensure a sustainable future in light of the current developments that oblige us to work harder to ensure sustainable energy supplies for generations to come," added Al Tayer.

The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy had extended the submission deadline for the EEA's fourth edition until 31st August 2021 as a step towards attracting further distinguished participation and enriching the award through leading and innovative practices from the UAE and the region to enhance renewable energy and energy efficiency.

"The Emirates Energy Award opens the door for excellence for those interested by presenting a new model of energy according to the highest sustainability standards. The award provides an opportunity to showcase innovations and state-of-the-art solutions in energy for an array of experts and specialists, increasing the potential of turning those ideas into real projects," said Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee of the EEA.

