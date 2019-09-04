UrduPoint.com
Dubai's Sustainable City To Be Strategic Partner Of Arab International Investor Forum

Wed 04th September 2019 | 04:30 PM

Dubai's Sustainable City to be strategic partner of Arab International Investor Forum

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2019) The Sustainable City in Dubai has signed a strategic partnership with the Arab International Investor Forum, which will be held on 17th and 18th September at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris.

The event aims to promote efforts of individuals and companies in supporting a greener future to elevate Arab competitiveness to a global level. The presence of a celebrated mentor Professor Farouk Al Baz who is President of the board of Trustees of the Forum and President of the Board of Trustees of the Arab Investor Award, is a major highlight of the Forum.

It will be the first international platform of its kind that brings together prominent Names in various fields of investment, science, arts, and business from across the Arab region, and will be hosted by renowned Lebanese tv presenter George Kurdahi.

This platform will open opportunities for stakeholders in the region’s investment opportunities and regulations, creating a strong network of promising business relationships.

The Forum will host the 'Arab Investor Award' that recognises efforts of companies and individuals across six main categories, such as innovation, investment impact, green applications, corporate social responsibility, governance, and gender balance.

Professor Al Baz commented, "The Arab Investor Award celebrates innovators who have created jobs in their sectors and encouraged others to educate and add these values to their communities. The Award is an enabling platform that not only highlights such efforts but also inspires the people behind them to do more."

"We acknowledge such organisations for their pivotal role in upgrading economies and supporting research and scientific excellence in the Arab world," he added.

To ensure the integrity of the evaluation process, the jury of the Award constitutes several distinguished academic figures from the University of Wollongong in Dubai. This year, the jury reviewed and evaluated about 180 applications from all over the Arab world and selected final candidates based on specific criteria in each category.

