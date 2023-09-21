(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council and Patron of the Taqdeer Award for Workers and Distinguished Companies, said the new international Taqdeer Award is a true reflection of Dubai’s vision to advance workers’ rights and inspire productivity on a global level.

“This award is a testament to Dubai’s commitment to establishing a productive, harmonious and equitable work environment for both employers and employees and ensuring their rights and interests are preserved," Sheikh Hamdan said. “Enhancing the Taqdeer Award to include a global scope is an initiative aimed at promoting the principles of a sustainable and positive labour market on an international scale.”

“By broadening the award’s reach to encompass workforces from around the world, we are actualising our vision and commitment to making the emirate a hub of labour welfare excellence," he continued. "Initiating this international award and incorporating the 7-star category is also part of Dubai’s multifaceted strategy to raise organisational standards related to employee welfare. Through the expanded award we also seek to promote a culture of compassion and care for workers and acknowledge their invaluable contributions to fostering the wellbeing of diverse communities.”

“Furthermore, the international Taqdeer Award forms part of our efforts to cultivate a workforce that is globally competitive and empowered, aligning with our objectives to maintain the highest levels of worker welfare and employee satisfaction," Sheikh Hamdan added.

He praised the efforts of the team behind the award and urged them to work to highlight Dubai and the UAE’s quest for excellence and leadership in every sphere.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed was speaking on the occasion of the launch of the sixth edition of the Taqdeer Award and its evolution into a global benchmark, building on the impressive results showcased in previous editions and Dubai’s reputation among the premier cities of the world.

Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), attended the launch of the latest edition of the Award.

Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director-General of the GDRFA and Chairman of the Taqdeer Award, said, "Dubai has always set new benchmarks with its unique initiatives and its holistic view of the world as part of the vision of its government, which is steadfastly committed to raising the welfare and happiness levels of its people.

"

Major General Bin Suroor said that Sheikh Hamdan was a constant inspiration as the Patron of the Award, spurring all around him to reach greater heights and also highlighting Dubai’s inclusive ethos and goal to be the best city to live, work and invest in.

On the reasons for taking the award global, Bin Suroor said, "We accepted it as a challenge to spur competitiveness while promoting enduring relationships between companies and workers and launched a prize of AED1 million for the winning company that secures the highest rating in the 7-star category.”

"There are many reasons behind the award offering a global platform, most notably the goal of serving as a turning point in the lives and work environments of hundreds of millions of workers around the world and for millions of companies that believe that their workforce is one of the secrets of their success and leadership,” Bin Suroor said.

The award has inspired creative initiatives which are the first of their kind in the world, the most prominent of which is the signing of memorandums of understanding with 12 government entities in Dubai under which the latter will provide wonderful incentives to companies winning the 4 and 5-star categories. It also inspired a golden card awarded to distinguished companies winning the 4–5-star categories. This card allows corporate beneficiaries to obtain great discounts and benefits that enhance their reputation locally and internationally. It also launched a special discount card for distinguished workers supported by 110 retail centres and multi-service commercial establishments. This allows some 210,000 workers to save more than AED300 million annually, if each of them saves AED1,500 over two years of card validity.

Bin Suroor revealed the launch of a prize of AED1 million to be awarded to the company that tops the list of winners in the 7-star category and achieves the highest rating in the classifications. In addition, the top-ranked company would garner additional incentives, giving it preference when it comes to approving projects, whether in the UAE or globally.