Dubai's Trade In Foodstuff Oversteps AED86 Billion In 2019

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 05:00 PM

Dubai's trade in foodstuff oversteps AED86 billion in 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2020) Recent figures released by Dubai Customs showed a three percent growth in Dubai's external trade in foodstuff in 2019, reaching AED86.2 billion compared to AED84 billion in 2018.

According to the customs authority, which revealed the figures during the Gulfood 2020 Exhibition currently taking place in Dubai, exports totalled AED16.94 billion, a growth of 15.3 percent, compared to the 2018 figures, which reached AED14.69 billion.

Re-exports, Dubai Customs added, went up by two percent, reaching AED17.27 billion, while imports made AED52 billion.

"Promoting external trade in support of the national economy is a priority for us at Dubai Customs in line with the vision of the leadership to reach the target of AED2 trillion in trade by 2025," said Nassim Al Mehairi, Manager of Statistics Section at Dubai Customs.

"We facilitate the business by introducing the latest and best services in clearing cargo to help a better trade flow of food products from and into the country," Al Mehairi continued, adding that Dubai has become an essential trade corridor for foodstuffs in the region.

Dubai Customs noted that India topped the emirate's partners in foodstuff trade with 6.41 percent at AED5.53 billion, followed by the United States with 6.3 percent at AED5.45 billion, Iraq with 5.3 percent at AED4.57 billion, Brazil with 4.72 percent at AED4 billion, Oman with 3.77 percent at AED3.25 billion, and China with 3.13 percent at AED2.7 billion.

Nuts took the lion’s share of the trade with AED4.2 billion, followed by frozen meats (AED3.69 billion), dairy products (AED3.21 billion), chocolate products (AED3 billion), tea and sugar each attaining AED2 billion, and rice with AED1.96 billion.

