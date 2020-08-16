UrduPoint.com
Dubai's Trade In Medical Sterilisers Grows 23% To AED70 Million In H1

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 11:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2020) Dubai Customs reported a 23% growth in the value of Dubai's foreign trade of sterilizers and disinfectants, which reached AED 70 million during the first half of this year, compared to AED 56.8 million in the corresponding period last year. Last June saw the highest rise in sterilisers trade by 95% to record AED18 million from AED9.8 million in June 2019.

The growth in Dubai's foreign trade in medical sterilization solutions reflects the exceptional efforts and rapid response actions taken by the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Committee.

Imports accounted for AED32.4 million for the first half of this year compared to AED 24.

4 million with a remarkable growth of 33%. Exports went up by 20% year-on-year to AED 31 million from AED 25.7 million, while re-exports stood at AED6.5 million.

Nassim Al Mehairi, Senior Manager of Statistics and Studies at Dubai Customs, reaffirmed that Dubai Customs has worked hard during the Covid-19 period to facilitate the trade movement of food, medical and sterilization supplies into the local market to ensure availability of these critical materials at competitive prices in line with the strategy of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management. Customs centers and air cargo centers are taking special care to ensure smooth inspection, clearance and release of medical and sterilizer shipments without delay.

