(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2021) Dubai Land Department (DLD) reported a total of 1,982 real estate and properties transactions with a gross value of 7.7 billion during the week ending 24th June 2021.

According to the DLD weekly report, 98 plots were sold for AED 685.29 million, 1,336 apartments and villas were sold for AED 2.59 billion.

Al Hebiah Third recorded the most transactions for this week by 16 sales transactions worth AED 45.14 million, followed by Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid with 13 sales transactions worth AED 126.03 million, and Nad Al Shiba First with 12 sales transactions worth AED 32 million in third place.

In terms of the number of apartment and villa sales transactions, Marsa Dubai came in first with 131 transactions valued at AED 342 million, followed by Al Thanyah Fifth with 119 transactions valued at AED 119 million, while Dubai Investment Park First ranked third, recording 117 transactions worth AED 335 million.

The gross value of mortgaged properties for the week reached 4.32 billion, with the highest being a land in business Bay, mortgaged for AED 1 billion.

73 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 112.57 million.