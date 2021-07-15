DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2021) Dubai Land Department recorded a total of 1,826 real estate and properties transactions valued at AED5.3 billion during the week ending 15th July, 2021.

128 plots were sold for AED 854.35 million, and 1,218 apartments and villas were sold for AED 2.79 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Jumeirah First sold for AED 89.56 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 67 million in Um Suqaim Third, and a land sold for AED 39 million in the Airport City in third place.

Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid recorded the most transactions for this week by 24 sales transactions worth AED 223.28 million, followed by Nad Al Shiba First with 22 sales transactions worth AED 62.

05 million, and Al Hebiah Third with 11 sales transactions worth AED 32 million in third place.

In terms of the number of apartment and villa sales transactions, Marsa Dubai came in first with 232 transactions valued at AED 566 million, followed by business Bay with 119 transactions valued at AED 177 million, while Al Barsha South Fourth ranked third, recording 78 transactions worth AED 59 million.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 1.53 billion, with the highest being a land in Marsa Dubai, mortgaged for AED 311 million.

72 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 172.44 million.