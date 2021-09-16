DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2021) Dubai has recorded 1,610 real estate and properties transactions, valued at AED 5.5 billion in total, during the week ending 16th September 2021, according to Dubai Land Department's (DLD) weekly report.

A total of 119 plots were sold for AED 1.39 billion, while 1,081 apartments and villas were sold for AED 2.14 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED 508 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 68.54 million in Saih Shuaib 2, and a land sold for AED 50 million in in Saih Shuaib 2 in third place.

Al Hebiah Third recorded the most transactions for this week by 20 sales transactions worth AED 62.34 million, followed by Al Yufrah 2 with 15 sales transactions worth AED 18.07 million, and Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid with 14 sales transactions worth AED 253 million in third place.

The sum of mortgaged properties for the week was 2 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Safouh Second, mortgaged for AED 320 million.

93 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 279 million.