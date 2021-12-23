UrduPoint.com

Dubai's Weeklong Realty Transactions Total AED7.4 Billion

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 06:30 PM

Dubai&#039;s weeklong realty transactions total AED7.4 billion

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2021) Dubai saw the completion of 1,685 real estate transactions, valued at AED 7.4 billion, this week.

According to the Dubai Land Department report, 177 plots were sold for AED 2.15 billion, while 1,137 apartments and villas were sold for AED 2.8 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Al Hebiah Fifth sold for AED 758.02 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 263.75 million in Al Hebiah Fifth, and a land sold for AED 150 million in Palm Deira in third place.

Jabal Ali First recorded the most transactions for this week by 40 sales transactions worth AED 112.77 million, followed by Wadi Al Safa 5 with 37 sales transactions worth AED 181.14 million, and Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid with 19 sales transactions worth AED 329 million in third place.

The total value of mortgaged properties for the week stood at 2.16 billion.

Meanwhile, 73 properties were transferred between first-degree relatives worth AED 326 million.

Related Topics

Dubai Rashid UAE Dirham Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Emirates Post Group issues commemorative stamps to ..

Emirates Post Group issues commemorative stamps to mark Ministry of Interior’s ..

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to further strengthen b ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to further strengthen bilateral relations

29 minutes ago
 Moin Khan dances with actor Ali Ansari at wedding ..

Moin Khan dances with actor Ali Ansari at wedding event

36 minutes ago
 New AED50 polymer banknote is an official currency ..

New AED50 polymer banknote is an official currency: CBUAE

41 minutes ago
 Hurdles in business being removed to accelerate ec ..

Hurdles in business being removed to accelerate economic activities: PM

1 hour ago
 Iqra Aziz shares son Kabir’s picture with fans a ..

Iqra Aziz shares son Kabir’s picture with fans as he turns five months old

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.