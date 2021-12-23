DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2021) Dubai saw the completion of 1,685 real estate transactions, valued at AED 7.4 billion, this week.

According to the Dubai Land Department report, 177 plots were sold for AED 2.15 billion, while 1,137 apartments and villas were sold for AED 2.8 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Al Hebiah Fifth sold for AED 758.02 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 263.75 million in Al Hebiah Fifth, and a land sold for AED 150 million in Palm Deira in third place.

Jabal Ali First recorded the most transactions for this week by 40 sales transactions worth AED 112.77 million, followed by Wadi Al Safa 5 with 37 sales transactions worth AED 181.14 million, and Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid with 19 sales transactions worth AED 329 million in third place.

The total value of mortgaged properties for the week stood at 2.16 billion.

Meanwhile, 73 properties were transferred between first-degree relatives worth AED 326 million.