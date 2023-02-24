DubaiDestinations takes residents and visitors on a cultural tour of must-visit creative landmarks, events

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2023) DUBAI, 24th February, 2023 (WAM) – Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the #DubaiDestinations campaign will continue to highlight the city's prominent landmarks and events, with a specific focus on the arts and culture sector during the Dubai Art Season in the upcoming weeks.

The Dubai Art Season, which began on February 1st and will run until March 20th, 2023, is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and Member of the Dubai Council. This season celebrates Dubai's global cultural stature and diverse artistic and musical offerings with a programme of events under the theme "Take a Walk on the Art Side," which will transform Dubai into a comprehensive arts oasis throughout February and March.

The events include the Sikka Art and Design Festival, Art Dubai, Dubai Opera performances, DIFC Art Nights, and various other entertainment activities. Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, expressed her appreciation for the partnership with Dubai Culture in showcasing Dubai's cultural identity and establishing its position as the creative capital of the region.

She commended Dubai Culture for its prominent role in highlighting Dubai's cultural landscape through its diverse events held across the city. She added that the #DubaiDestinations campaign continues to promote the emirate's major events held throughout the year, including economic, cultural, sports, and other global events, which reinforce Dubai's position as the world's best city to live, work, and visit.

Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and Member of the Dubai Media Council, stressed the importance of the Dubai Art Season in reflecting Dubai's cultural status with a variety of artistic creations from around the world. She highlighted the audience's involvement in various local and international art events and activities and their engagement with the content throughout the season in different parts of Dubai, which emphasises the importance of media support in acquainting the community with these events.

The season includes several events and activities, such as the 11th edition of Sikka Art & Design Festival, running from February 24th to March 5th in Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood under the theme "New Creativity. Same Path," and the 16th edition of the Art Dubai exhibition, which will take place at Madinat Jumeirah from March 1st to March 5th, 2023. The exhibition will also host an Etihad Museum session organised by Dubai Culture, where several artists and creatives will gather to present new ideas inspired by handicrafts, reflecting their view of the future of these crafts.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, the Director of Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, has announced that Brand Dubai will support the Dubai Art Season by issuing guides highlighting the most important art events and their venues during the season. They will also use social media platforms to promote these events and disseminate information to facilitate easy access for the public. Brand Dubai will participate in many other promotional activities within the campaign to endorse it. They work with their ever-evolving network of community, media, content creators, and influencers to promote the #DubaiDestinations campaign, which includes highlighting the city's cultural and creative landmarks and events during the Dubai Art Season initiative.

One of the upcoming events during the Dubai Art Season is the Sikka Art & Design Festival, which will be held in Dubai's Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood from 24th February to 5th March 2023. The festival supports and showcases the growing creative and cultural scene in Dubai by displaying the works of Emirati and UAE & GCC-based artists, as well as providing them with an opportunity to interact with their peers from around the world.

The Art Dubai exhibition will take place in Jumeirah from March 1st to 5th, 2023. Visitors will have the opportunity to view contemporary and modern art from all over the world, as well as participate in workshops and panel discussions led by a selection of experts and artists who will discuss topics related to the field of art. The exhibition will also feature specialised sessions that bring together artists and creatives from different parts of the world.

The DIFC Art Nights is another important annual event hosted by Gate Avenue. The World Art Dubai event annually attracts over 4,000 people, including artists, collectors and fashionistas. It also aims to support Dubai’s art scene and highlight the most creative works. The “M2L Market” in Gate Avenue – DIFC will celebrate entertainment, art and food, providing visitors with the opportunity to live different experiences and taste new international flavours.

Additionally, Alserkal Avenue—a vibrant community that covers over 500,000 sqft. of Dubai’s Al Quoz industrial area—will host a series of creative cultural events throughout February and March. Alserkal Avenue and Alserkal Arts Foundation will host a series of creative cultural activities, including a wide range of art exhibitions, talks and happenings, like “The Tree School” initiative, a gathering place for groups and individuals interested in learning from each other and sharing common urgencies based on lived experience.

Dubai Culture, in cooperation with the Japanese Consulate in Dubai, is laying on the “Dubai in the Year 1962” exhibition, which is supported by the Sankei Shimbun Newspaper and Kimi Makishima-Akai, including 25 photos documenting life of Dubai in 1962, taken by Yoshio Kawashima, a Japanese photojournalist from the Sankei Shimbun Newspaper, during his visit to the middle East, accompanied by his colleague, journalist Hiroshi Kato. This exhibition is being held to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Japan.

Throughout the year, Dubai Opera will present a series of musical and theatrical performances that highlight the creativity of regional and international performing arts and musical talent. The digital arts centre ‘Infinity des Lumières’ in the Dubai Mall will showcase digital art exhibitions across the same period in an innovative technological manner.

The current #DubaiDestinations campaign brings together a wide range of public and private sector stakeholders to showcase the emirate's art experiences. The initiative also brings together some of the emirate's most accomplished creatives, including influencers, photographers, digital media content creators, animators, and videographers to create compelling new content about Dubai’s art destination offerings.