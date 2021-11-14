DubaiNow app showcased as innovation case study at Gartner event

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) Digital Dubai’s flagship DubaiNow application was highlighted as prominent use case for people-centric innovation during the Opening Keynote of the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2021 – the largest and most prominent international event of its kind that brings together Chief Technology Officers and leading executives from across the global IT sector.

The showcase at the Symposium shed light on the DubaiNow application as an example of collaborative success for more than 30 government and private sector entities who worked together to offer top-quality city services for Dubai’s citizens and residents, allowing them to easily avail over 130 services from a single platform.

Statistics compiled by Digital Dubai revealed that the DubaiNow application had performed outstandingly over the past two years, setting a record in total amounts collected through transactions. The app had processed 7 million transactions worth AED4 billion in the last two-year period. The amount recorded in the last two years is equal in value to all transactions made on the app in the four years before that period. This reflects the growing confidence users have in the DubaiNow app as an easy-to-use and reliable government service platform in Dubai.

The figures also reflect how Dubai’s robust digital infrastructure was prepared not only for ensuring business continuity but also for the accelerated digital adoption the emirate saw following the onset of the pandemic. DubaiNow is an example of the vision of the emirate’s leadership to embrace innovation as the key driver of development and the comprehensive initiatives it has taken to enhance its future readiness.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, said: "Since its launch in 2015, the DubaiNow application has embodied the concept of ‘customer centricity’ and teamwork, the latter of which saw teams from various government and private sector entities come together to develop the app. This, in turn, reflects our commitment to integrating and connecting different city entities on a single, streamlined digital platform.'' Al Mansoori thanked all government entities who contributed to DubaiNow’s success. "I am confident that the team who made this success happen is well on its way to bigger accomplishments that will firmly position Dubai as a global capital of innovation," he asserted. "The tremendously positive international feedback we have received regarding the DubaiNow app is a reason for us all to be proud – most notably the highly positive reviews the project generated at the recent Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2021, where hundreds of leaders in the global tech industry converged.

We are always happy to see Dubai’s success stories inspiring others around the world, further advancing the UAE’s global standing.'' "We are determined to keep moving forward with our collective efforts and as one team to expedite Dubai’s digital transformation, enhance Dubai’s global ranking on performance indicators across various sectors, and provide customers with value-added services that enhance their happiness and quality of life in Dubai, in line with directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai," further said.

"Dubai’s experience is a clear example of the need to proactively prepare for the future, anticipate challenges, and develop solutions for them early on," HE Al Mansoori noted. "The emirate is an example of the great potential that lies in partnering with the private sector to fulfil our objectives, establish a digital economy and society, and build a smart and sustainable city of the future.'' Chief Technology Officers convened at the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2021 to discuss leading strategic and tech developments that are driving the digital transformation process and enhancing its role in shaping the future of IT and business. The DubaiNow app was named as one such development; the all-in-one platform for city services is a global success story and a powerful digital solution that makes people’s lives easier and happier in Dubai.

DubaiNow was launched to make life easier for customers and enhance their wellbeing, providing them access to all city services through one application. The number of entities taking part in the initiative has grown significantly in the past few years, as did the number of services available on the app. Users can now avail over 130 services from more than 30 government entities and private companies, covering 12 different categories: Bills, Mobile, Driving, Housing, Residency, Health, education, Police, Travel, islam, Donations, and General.

DubaiNow’s contactless city services reduce the number of times individuals need to visit customer service centres annually from 23 to just nine. This enables users to save time and access city services on the app, including paying bills and fines; recharging Salik and Nol; renewing vehicle registration; paying mobile parking fees; filling up with fuel at ENOC stations; managing residence for spouses and children; requesting academic records, travel and dependents reports; flight tracking; issuing digital business cards and much more.