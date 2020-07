DubaiNow application processes 700,000 transactions worth AED358 million in 3 months

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2020) Smart Dubai has released DubaiNow user statistics, revealing that its mobile application had processed 700,000 transactions worth AED358 million between March and May 2020.

The application acts as a one-stop shop for city services, allowing users to access more than 120 services across 10 key sectors, namely, security and justice, travel, residency, driving, health, education, housing, islam, donations, and public services.