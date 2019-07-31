UrduPoint.com
Dubai’s Al Marmoom Ultramarathon To Attract World’s Most Famous Ultra- Runners

Dubai’s Al Marmoom Ultramarathon to attract world’s most famous ultra- runners

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) The second edition of Dubai’s Al Marmoom Ultramarathon, the world’s longest desert race, will take place in the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve this 9th-13th December, 2019.

Organised under the umbrella of the Dubai sports Council, the Al Marmoom Ultramarathon brings the world’s most famous ultra-runners to Dubai to compete in the ultimate race as they cross a record-breaking 300km of tough desert terrain and battle it out for a share of the US$100,000 prize purse.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, said, "The distance has been increased to 300km for the second edition of the Al Marmoom Ultramarathon, and come December, we look forward to creating endurance history once again, experiencing new tales of the enduring determination of human spirit, bravery and camaraderie, as competitors help and motivate each other, with many crossing the finish line hand-in-hand."

Apart from the unparalleled 300km distance, the race also offers distances of 110km and 50km to encourage endurance runners from the UAE and those regionally to participate. Top rankings and special recognition winners in all three races will receive prize money and all those who finish will receive medals and t-shirts.

Ruth Dickinson, Event Director, said, "The 300km race is to be completed in five days and over four separate routes starting from the base camp situated in Al Qudra. The 110km race will be a non-stop, 24-hour run through the day and night and the 50km race is to be completed in one day. All three races are self-sufficient, with water and tents supplied, as well as medical and safety support provided."

The organisers are encouraging runners who wish to sign up and prepare for the event to join the weekly "build-up runs" training programme, which will start Friday, 30th August, 2019, and go on for 12 weeks leading up to the main event.

Danil Bornventure, Race Director, said, "The build-up runs are an ideal opportunity to join the local ultra-running community and prepare for all three event distances. The weekly sessions will be taken by very experienced ultra-running coaches and are designed for all levels of the ultra-running experience to develop sand running skills and build endurance, as well as share experiences and training tips. We look forward to welcoming runners, and the sessions are free to join."

