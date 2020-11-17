UrduPoint.com
Dubai’s Bilateral Trade With Oman Soars 8.4% To AED 37.9 Bn In 2019: Dubai Customs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

Dubai’s bilateral trade with Oman soars 8.4% to AED 37.9 bn in 2019: Dubai Customs

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2020) Trade between the Sultanate of Oman, which is the UAE’s second-largest trading partner in the Gulf, and the emirate of Dubai jumped 8.4 percent to AED 37.85 billion in 2019, compared to AED 34.9 bn in 2018.

The Dubai-Oman bilateral trade stood at AED 14.85 bn from January to June 2020, according to latest figures released by Dubai Customs.

Commenting on the trade figures, Director General of Dubai Customs, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, said, "We congratulate our brothers in the Sultanate of Oman on their 50th National Day, and we look forward to further collaboration and mutual trade in the future.

Musabih added: "We provide the clients at the Hatta Border Crossing with top-notch services and facilities. It is a very instrumental, strategic crossing-point between the UAE and Oman, and we have equipped the centre with the most advanced technologies and equipment to streamline the flow of trade and traffic in accordance with the GCC Common Customs regulations. We also focus on raising the capacities of our inspection staff at the border to ensure safe and efficient cargo and passenger clearance operations, following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.''

