Dubai’s Crisis and Disaster Management Team launches website for people in Dubai to request permission to leave home during National Sterilisation Programme

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2020) DUBAI, 26th March 2020 (WAM) - Dubai’s Crisis and Disaster Management Team has launched a website move.gov.ae on which people in Dubai can request permission to leave home during the National Sterilisation Programme for essential purposes such as buying food or medicines.

The National Sterilisation Programme, launched by the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Ministry of Interior, in collaboration with local and Federal authorities across the UAE, including Dubai, will take place daily over the weekend between 8.00 pm and 6.00 am, from Thursday 26 March to the morning of Sunday 29 March.

Only people who have registered on the website and received approval for their request will be allowed to leave home in Dubai. The process has been put in place to ensure the safety of the public during the Sterilisation Programme.

People working in vital fields, including energy, communications, medical, police, army, pharmaceutical, electricity and water, airport and immigration, banking, mass media and construction sectors, as well in petrol stations, will be allowed to leave home during this period without registering on the website.

However, they should carry their Emirates ID and work ID cards and present it for verification when required.

The registration process on the website move.gov.ae is simple and straightforward. Users should first register their phone number after which they will receive an OPT code via SMS to complete the process. Users will be asked to enter their Emirates ID, car registration, details of their purpose and destination and time of the trip. Once the process is complete, users will receive an SMS confirming registration.

The Crisis and Disaster Management Team called on the public to comply with directives for staying at home during this critical period. Those who violate directives during this period will be subject to legal action. The National Sterilisation Programme is part of the government’s preventive and precautionary measures against COVID-19.