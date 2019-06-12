UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai’s ‘DIHAD’ Attends Warsaw Humanitarian Expo In Poland

Sumaira FH 47 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 04:45 PM

The Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition, DIHAD, is taking part in the Warsaw Humanitarian Expo 2019 which began yesterday, in Nadarzyn, Warsaw

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2019) The Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition, DIHAD, is taking part in the Warsaw Humanitarian Expo 2019 which began yesterday, in Nadarzyn, Warsaw.

The three-day gathering is being held under the patronage of the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, and brings together key decision-makers, experts from the government and private sector, NGO’s and other charity organizations from Poland and abroad.

The opening ceremony witnessed the attendance of a high-level delegation of Poland, as well as Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, the Executive Chairman of DIHAD; Ambassador Gerhard Putman-Cramer, Director, DIHAD International Scientific Advisory board – DISAB; and a number of senior officials.

Commenting on his participation as a keynote speaker in the expo during a high-level panel titled "Future of Innovation Aid", Dr. Al Madani said, "The UAE has become the capital of humanitarian aid in the world. Whenever a country needs help, the UAE is the first to provide a helping hand without any hidden intentions or agendas. There are more than 30 humanitarian and charity organisations in the UAE. They are our partners in DIHAD and they make sure they are present and active every year.

In addition to that, there are hundreds of international NGO’s and United Nations agencies who are also present, and our job is to combine their efforts and visions for the benefit of humans all over the world."

While speaking about the importance of donors, Dr. Al Madani added, "At DIHAD, we do recognise that donors play a very critical role in bridging the gap and helping disburse the much-needed and essential funds in extremely dire circumstances. Their contribution is based on ‘trust’, and there has to be an element of trust between the donors and organisations receiving the donations, because if the donors believe that their donations do not reach the needy, there will be a massive distrust, and the whole operation will face unnecessary complications, which will have a huge impact on the overall operation."

The expo is the first of its kind organised in Central and Eastern Europe, and is Europe’s largest trade fair devoted to global humanitarian and development aid. DIHAD’s participation underscores its active role in the international global stage in dealing with humanitarian crises in affected countries.

