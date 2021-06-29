UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai’s Economic Ecosystem Aligns With Vision Of Mohammed Bin Rashid: Maktoum Bin Mohammed

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 08:30 PM

Dubai’s economic ecosystem aligns with vision of Mohammed bin Rashid: Maktoum bin Mohammed

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), stated that Dubai’s economic ecosystem operates in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to maintain the emirate’s sustainable economic growth and leading performance, which DIFC has proven through achieving remarkable results despite global economic challenges.

Sheikh Maktoum made this statement while chairing the meeting of the DIFC’s board of Directors, where he was briefed about the centre’s achievements in the first quarter of 2021, as well as the successes of the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and the DIFC Courts.

He commended the DIFC team's efforts to overcome relevant challenges with proficiency and resilience, achieving outstanding outcomes that highlight the centre’s ability to continue expanding and excelling.

"The DIFC’s solid performance cements Dubai’s position as a leading centre for financial activities both regionally and globally, and highlights the UAE's sound approach that focuses on economic diversity, supporting innovation and business expansion, and creating an ideal environment conducive to the growth of companies and businesses," Sheikh Maktoum said.

"In the coming period, we will double our efforts to maintain the DIFC’s outstanding performance and achieve more successes, in line with the aspirations of the UAE’s leadership to drive economic development in Dubai and the UAE," he added.

During the meeting, Sheikh Maktoum lauded the DIFC’s ongoing progress in realising its 2024 strategy, and approved DIFC's 2030 strategy, highlighting DIFC’s leading position as an international financial and business hub.

The meeting was attended by Essa Kazim, Governor of the DIFC; Zaki bin Azmi, Chief Justice of the DIFC Courts; Fadel Al Ali, DFSA Chairman; and others.

For his part, Kazim explained that the DIFC has successfully enhanced its stature as a leading financial services centre in the middle East, Africa and South Asia in the first quarter of 2021, thus creating new avenues for growth.

Related Topics

Africa Chief Justice Prime Minister Governor Business UAE Dubai Rashid Progress Middle East Hub Asia

Recent Stories

Govt focusing on "from brain drain to brain gain": ..

2 minutes ago

Nothing can change Pak-China special friendship: P ..

2 minutes ago

Two arrested for packing fake mobil oil

2 minutes ago

United Airlines unveils record jet order in bet on ..

7 minutes ago

Tennis: Wimbledon results -- 1st update

7 minutes ago

CPEC's 2nd phase, helps generate huge job opportun ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.