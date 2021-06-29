Dubai’s economic ecosystem aligns with vision of Mohammed bin Rashid: Maktoum bin Mohammed

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), stated that Dubai’s economic ecosystem operates in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to maintain the emirate’s sustainable economic growth and leading performance, which DIFC has proven through achieving remarkable results despite global economic challenges.

Sheikh Maktoum made this statement while chairing the meeting of the DIFC’s board of Directors, where he was briefed about the centre’s achievements in the first quarter of 2021, as well as the successes of the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and the DIFC Courts.

He commended the DIFC team's efforts to overcome relevant challenges with proficiency and resilience, achieving outstanding outcomes that highlight the centre’s ability to continue expanding and excelling.

"The DIFC’s solid performance cements Dubai’s position as a leading centre for financial activities both regionally and globally, and highlights the UAE's sound approach that focuses on economic diversity, supporting innovation and business expansion, and creating an ideal environment conducive to the growth of companies and businesses," Sheikh Maktoum said.

"In the coming period, we will double our efforts to maintain the DIFC’s outstanding performance and achieve more successes, in line with the aspirations of the UAE’s leadership to drive economic development in Dubai and the UAE," he added.

During the meeting, Sheikh Maktoum lauded the DIFC’s ongoing progress in realising its 2024 strategy, and approved DIFC's 2030 strategy, highlighting DIFC’s leading position as an international financial and business hub.

The meeting was attended by Essa Kazim, Governor of the DIFC; Zaki bin Azmi, Chief Justice of the DIFC Courts; Fadel Al Ali, DFSA Chairman; and others.

For his part, Kazim explained that the DIFC has successfully enhanced its stature as a leading financial services centre in the middle East, Africa and South Asia in the first quarter of 2021, thus creating new avenues for growth.