Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2025 | 03:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2025) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), announced that Dubai's energy demand increased by 5.4 percent in 2024 compared to 2023.

Al Tayer said that energy demand in 2024 was 59,594 gigawatt hours (GWh), compared to 56,516 GWh in 2023.

He further noted that DEWA continues to increase the capacity of transmission and distribution networks as it develops world-class electricity and water infrastructure to keep pace with Dubai's population growth and the steady expansion of the Emirate's economic activities.

"Thanks to the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai has become a global city and a preferred destination to live and work in, as well as a hub for business and tourism.

Dubai's urban, economic and demographic prosperity promotes DEWA's sustainable growth, driven by growing demand for power and water," Al Tayer noted.

DEWA's installed generation capacity reached 17.179 GW, while clean power accounts for 20 percent of the total installed power generation capacity. This supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 percent of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

DEWA experienced a noteworthy 3.4 percent increase in its peak demand in 2024 compared to 2023, reaching 10.76 GW.

