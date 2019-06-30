Dubai’s expanding trade ties with Ukraine in focus at Kiev forum

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2019) Dubai’s non-oil trade with Ukraine nearly doubled between 2016 and 2018 to reach US$571 million last year, while Ukrainian agricultural and metal exports dominated trade volumes.

Signalling expanding ties between businesses in Ukraine and Dubai, the trade figures were recently revealed at the 5th National Export Forum in Kiev, Ukraine. Representatives from the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Azerbaijan office delivered a presentation covering Dubai’s economy and business environment, as well as the various competitive advantages that the emirate offers global exporters.

Base metals, live animals and animal products, vegetable products, animal fats and oils and wood were among the most common Ukrainian exports to Dubai in 2018, the presentation revealed. food security, cybersecurity, smart city solutions, healthcare, tourism and hospitality, retail, science and education were identified as key sectors and areas where businesses in Dubai and Ukraine can expand cooperation in the future.

Omar Khan, Director of International Offices at Dubai Chamber noted that the National Export Forum in Ukraine is an ideal platform to build relations with key public and private sector stakeholders, explore new business opportunities and promote Dubai as a preferred hub for trade companies in Eurasia that can benefit from the emirate’s strategic geographic location offering easy access to markets across the middle East and Africa.

He noted that the forum comes at a time when Ukraine and other countries across Eurasia are pushing ahead with plans to boost foreign trade and diversify their export markets. Khan described Dubai as a global gateway for companies in these markets to expand their reach and invited Ukrainian companies to participate in Arab Health, Gulfood and GITEX Technology Week – three of the Middle East’s largest trade fairs held in Dubai annually, adding that participation in such events can open the door to lucrative business and partnership opportunities.

Organised jointly by the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Kyiv Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the 5th National Export Forum brought together more than 400 delegates from 12 countries, including Germany, Poland, Slovakia, Lithuania, UAE, India, Canada, Nigeria and Italy. The annual forum aims to support Ukrainian exporters that are keen to expand their reach in foreign markets.