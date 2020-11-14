UrduPoint.com
Dubai’s Fresh Market Opens First-ever Display Of Israeli Produce

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 05:45 PM

Dubai’s Fresh Market opens first-ever display of Israeli produce

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2020) The Fresh Market in Dubai’s Ras Al Khor area run by Dubai Municipality today opened the first-ever display of Israeli produce.

Located on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed road, near Dragon Mart, the Fresh Market has played a key role in raising Dubai’s position as a regional hub for the trading and sale of local and imported produce.

The opening event was attended by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World; Essa Abdul Rahman Al Hashemi, Head at the food Security Office, the Prime Minister’s Office; Mohammed Al Dhanhani, Director of Agricultural Development and Health at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MOCCAE,; Adel Sayed Al Hashemi, Director of the Dubai Zone at MOCCAE; Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO & Managing Director, DP World - UAE Region; Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs; Khalid Mohammed Sharif Al Awadhi, CEO of Dubai Municipality’s Health, Safety and Environment Sector, and other UAE officials.

The UAE and Israel have agreed to undertake reciprocal initiatives to establish diplomatic and business links, promote investment and tourism and  launch direct flights connecting the two countries.

The introduction of Israeli produce adds to Dubai’s drive to diversify the sources of imported produce in the UAE.

The event was also attended by Shlomi Fogel, Chairman of Carmel Agrexco, who stated:"We are excited to be part of the growing ties between Israel and the UAE. Together with our colleagues in Dubai, we are beginning to see the ‘fruits of peace’ today. The export of fresh agricultural products from Israel to the UAE market has a significant advantage because of the geographical closeness and the speed with which the products can be transported directly to markets in the UAE and beyond. '' Within few hours of picking, the fresh produce can reach points of sale. It’s a fact that Israeli agriculture is highly advanced and we are confident that everyone will enjoy our produce," Fogel said.

He added that Carmel Agrexco intends to invest in agricultural farms in the UAE, incorporating the latest innovations in agro-technology.

