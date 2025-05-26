- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2025 | 05:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Emirates NBD to strengthen collaboration between the public and private sectors.
Both parties aim to digitise procedures, simplify the customer journey, and achieve deeper integration between banking services and residency affairs—in a move that enhances quality of life and builds greater public trust.
The MoU was signed on behalf of the General Directorate by Major General Obaid Mehayer bin Suroor, Deputy Director-General, and on behalf of Emirates NBD by Marwan Hadi, Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management.
This partnership represents a practical step aligned with the institutional vision of the General Directorate in enhancing operational efficiency, fostering transparency, and supporting innovation in service delivery—core pillars that closely align with the institution’s reputation-building strategy.
Bin Suroor said, “Through this agreement, we aim to develop smarter service models that reflect Dubai’s leadership in government innovation and institutional integration.”
Hadi, in turn, stated, "We are proud of this partnership, which reaffirms our commitment to supporting Dubai’s digital transformation journey and enabling customers with advanced banking solutions that seamlessly connect with government services."
