Dubai’s iconic destinations featured in the first regionally inspired edition of Monopoly

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2019) Monopoly Dubai, the first regionally inspired version of the iconic board game Monopoly, was officially launched at the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, with Dubai Holding occupying a total of five property squares on the board, the largest number of locations by a single company.

The luxurious Burj Al Arab Jumeirah was officially unveiled as the most exclusive property on the board, while Jumeirah Beach Hotel and Jumeirah Emirates Towers were also featured as prime locations in the Dubai-centred edition of the popular property trading board game.

Players will also be able to experience winning other landmark destinations from Dubai Holding’s portfolio on the board game including Souk Madinat Jumeirah and Global Village.

Dubai was chosen as the first city in the middle East to have its own edition of Monopoly, which first hit the shelves in 1935 and has since been played by more than one billion people.

Abdulla Al Habbai, Chairman of Dubai Holding, said, "We are pleased to have partnered with Hasbro and Winning Moves to bring Monopoly Dubai to the city and the world. We are also honoured to have the largest number of hotels and destinations featured on the board game. Dubai Holding has shaped the urban fabric of the emirate for the past 15 years by delivering a range of pioneering landmarks and we are proud to see many of those featured, representing the region.

"

Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, said, "Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood is an iconic part of the heritage and culture of Dubai and it is fitting that it will now be a part of the Monopoly Dubai board."

Jose Silva, CEO of Jumeirah Group, said, "The inclusion of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Jumeirah Beach Hotel and Jumeirah Emirates Towers will cement the brand’s legacy, both in the city and across the world, for years to come."

Nabil Ramadhan, CEO Dubai Retail, said, "Given the popularity of Monopoly worldwide, this new edition will offer a wonderful opportunity to introduce one of Dubai’s most iconic retail locations, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, amongst Dubai’s biggest and best-known locations to a wider international audience."

Bader Anwahi, CEO of Global Village, said, "Global Village is an integral part of the remarkable success story of Dubai, and partnerships with world-renowned brands such as Hasbro and Winning Moves is a testament to our growing international recognition."

The Monopoly Dubai board game features a number of famous locations and cultural attractions in the Emirate, most notably the Al Fahidi Historical District, Dubai Frame, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Miracle Garden.