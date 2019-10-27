UrduPoint.com
Dubai’s Jumeirah Lakes Towers To Be First 5G-powered Smart District

Dubai’s Jumeirah Lakes Towers to be first 5G-powered smart district

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2019) Etisalat Digital has partnered with DMCC, the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise, to transform Jumeirah Lakes Towers, JLT, into an innovative smart and sustainable district powered by the 5G network.

This move will make the DMCC and the JLT community the first smart and sustainable district of its kind in the region. The innovation-led initiatives are scheduled to begin later this month.

Commenting on the announcement, Feryal Ahmadi, CEO of DMCC, said, "This is an exciting announcement and one that will come as welcome news to everyone connected to DMCC, the JLT community and the emirate of Dubai, as a whole. DMCC’s Smart and Sustainable District Strategy is about the intelligent application of data and technology to deliver a better quality of life for thousands of residents and companies at the JLT."

"The smart solutions planned will accelerate our sustainability drive and increase safety, reduce health risks, reduce pollution, boost social connectedness, and ultimately deliver a cleaner and more sustainable environment for all," she added.

Etisalat Digital will roll out smart devices, services and platforms to drive efficiencies across public amenities, energy consumption, assets and building management. Etisalat Digital will also provide smart solutions related to parking, street lighting, air quality, noise pollution, environmental performance and traffic monitoring.

"Etisalat Digital’s strategic partnership with DMCC will transform the JLT community to become the first 5G-powered smart district in the region, making it a more seamless, efficient and safe experience for its members, residents and visitors. Both entities will work together to empower the community, reduce the environmental footprint, provide smart solutions to improve infrastructure and transportation, and deliver efficient public utilities," said Salvador Anglada, Group Chief business Officer at Etisalat.

