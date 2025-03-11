Dubai’s Luxury Transport Sector Records 44 Percent Growth In 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2025 | 09:18 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) Dubai’s luxury transport sector recorded a 44 percent increase in trips in 2024, reaching 43,443,678 compared to 30,219,821 in 2023. This sector has marked a record growth, the highest in recent years for the luxury transport sector via e-hail.
This growth in the luxury transport sector and e-hail services confirms the strategic vision adopted by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai to enhance mobility solutions and meet the growing needs of residents and visitors alike.
Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and business Development at the Public Transport Agency, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), stated, "This vital sector had witnessed a sustained growth in recent years.
The number of passengers transported through Dubai’s luxury transport services reached 75,592,000 in 2024, up from 52,582,488 in 2023, reflecting a similar 44 percent growth rate. These figures reflect the economic momentum witnessed by Dubai, which has consolidated its position as a global destination for investment and tourism.”
He added, “e-hail services also experienced a remarkable 32 percent growth, with trips rising to 32,556,975 in 2024 from 24,616,527 in 2023. The number of operating companies increased from 9 in 2023 to 13 in 2024, while the fleet size expanded from 12,602 to 16,396 vehicles over the same period.”
Recent Stories
UAE Space Agency completes critical design review for Emirates Mission to Astero ..
Dubai’s luxury transport sector records 44 percent growth in 2024
Abdullah bin Zayed meets French FM in Paris to strengthen strategic relations
MOCCAE, UOS forge alliance for sustainable future
UAE expresses solidarity with Argentina, conveys condolences over victims of hea ..
OPEC Fund provides US$35 million loan to support food security, climate action i ..
Most Noble Number charity auctions support Fathers' Endowment campaign
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses signing of strategic partnership agreemen ..
Contributions to Fathers’ Endowment campaign reach over AED3.3 billion with pa ..
Space42, Viasat announce partnership to explore shared global 5G NTN initiative
AWQAF Dubai, Al Jalila Foundation to develop AED38 million endowment facility at ..
National Media Office launches Bridge Summit; inaugurates BRIDGE Non-Profit Foun ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE President receives phone call from Uzbek President13 seconds ago
-
Four Palestinians martyred in West Bank, Gaza16 seconds ago
-
UAE Space Agency completes critical design review for Emirates Mission to Asteroid Belt20 seconds ago
-
Dubai’s luxury transport sector records 44 percent growth in 202441 seconds ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed meets French FM in Paris to strengthen strategic relations48 seconds ago
-
MOCCAE, UOS forge alliance for sustainable future1 minute ago
-
UAE expresses solidarity with Argentina, conveys condolences over victims of heavy rainfall2 minutes ago
-
OPEC Fund provides US$35 million loan to support food security, climate action in Uzbekistan2 minutes ago
-
Most Noble Number charity auctions support Fathers' Endowment campaign2 minutes ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses signing of strategic partnership agreement between Department ..2 minutes ago
-
Winners honoured at Ski Marathon in Russia’s Sakhalin2 minutes ago
-
Contributions to Fathers’ Endowment campaign reach over AED3.3 billion with participation of over ..3 minutes ago