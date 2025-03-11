Open Menu

Dubai’s Luxury Transport Sector Records 44 Percent Growth In 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2025 | 09:18 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) Dubai’s luxury transport sector recorded a 44 percent increase in trips in 2024, reaching 43,443,678 compared to 30,219,821 in 2023. This sector has marked a record growth, the highest in recent years for the luxury transport sector via e-hail.

This growth in the luxury transport sector and e-hail services confirms the strategic vision adopted by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai to enhance mobility solutions and meet the growing needs of residents and visitors alike.

Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and business Development at the Public Transport Agency, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), stated, "This vital sector had witnessed a sustained growth in recent years.

The number of passengers transported through Dubai’s luxury transport services reached 75,592,000 in 2024, up from 52,582,488 in 2023, reflecting a similar 44 percent growth rate. These figures reflect the economic momentum witnessed by Dubai, which has consolidated its position as a global destination for investment and tourism.”

He added, “e-hail services also experienced a remarkable 32 percent growth, with trips rising to 32,556,975 in 2024 from 24,616,527 in 2023. The number of operating companies increased from 9 in 2023 to 13 in 2024, while the fleet size expanded from 12,602 to 16,396 vehicles over the same period.”

