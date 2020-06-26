UrduPoint.com
Dubai’s Manufacturing Index Down 1.73 Pct In Q1-2020

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 02:00 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2020) The Producer price Index of the manufacturing sector in Dubai declined by 1.73 pct by Q1-2020 compared to the last quarter of 2019 and by 2.66 pct against the corresponding period last year.

A report issued by the Dubai Statistics Center (DSC) has accredited the decline to a drop in the prices of several products, including refined petroleum and pharmaceutical products.

