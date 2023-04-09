Dubai’s Most Noble Number Charity Auction Held In Support Of '1 Billion Meals Endowment' Campaign Raises AED 97.920 Mn, Sets A New World Record

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2023) DUBAI, 9th April, 2023 (WAM) – The Most Noble Number charity auction, held lastnight in Dubai, has raised AED 97.920 million that will go in full towards supporting the “1 billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in collaboration with Emirates Auction and with support of Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), etisalat by e& and du from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, the charity auction invited bids for 35 special numbers, including 14 special RTA vehicle plate numbers, 10 special du mobile numbers and 11 etisalat by e& Diamond+ mobile numbers.

The world’s most expensive vehicle plate number (P7) was sold during the auction for AED 55 million, breaking the previous record of AED 52.2 million. etisalat by e& Diamond+ number (971548888888) sold for AED 2.3 million, while Platinum mobile number (971583333333) from du sold for AED 2 million.

Proceeds of the auction will go towards “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign and its aim of creating sustainable solutions to fight hunger and malnutrition in underprivileged communities.

Bids for special plate numbers fetched a total of AED 91.59 million, while etisalat by e& Diamond+ numbers raised a total AED 3,322,500 and du special numbers raised a total of AED 3,007,500.



Held at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, a group of businessmen and leading philanthropists participated in Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction, further supporting a community-wide response to the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, which welcomed contributions to its noble cause of fighting hunger; a challenge threatening the lives of 828 million people around the world.

The auction featured a special set of vehicle number plates including single-digit plate number P7, ten special two-digit plate numbers AA19, AA22, AA80, O71, X36, W78, H31, Z37, J57 and N4, as well as other special plate numbers Y900, Q22222 and Y6666.

Diamond+ special mobile numbers provided by etisalat by e& at the auction are 971548888888, 971565555500, 971568888887, 971565588888, 971565599999, 971547888888, 971542022222, 971564666664, 971545544444, 971566000006 and 971562822222.

These numbers are among the world’s most expensive and noble numbers.

The auction also featured a set of du special mobile numbers: 971583333330, 971583333331, 971583333332, 971583333333, 971583333334, 971583333335, 971583333336, 971583333337, 971583333338 and 971583333339.

Special single-digit plate number P7 fetched AED 55 million, while two-digit plate numbers AA19 fetched AED 4.9 million, AA22 sold for AED 8.4 million, AA80 for AED 3.025 million, O71 for AED 2.15 million, X36 for AED 2.95 million, W78 for AED 2.09 million, H31 for AED 2.55 million, Z37 for AED 2.85 million, J57 for AED 1.95 million and N41 for AED 2.35 million. Other special plate numbers Y900 sold for AED 1.25 million, Q22222 for AED 975,000 and Y6666 for AED 1.15 million.



The Most Noble Number charity auction, held in support of “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, offers an innovative option for philanthropists and humanitarians keen to act during the holy month of Ramadan, to help provide a food safety net from the UAE to the world’s most underprivileged populations.

The campaign, organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, aims to revive the culture of endowment as a tool for development and sustainable charity, and to support the global endeavor to eradicate hunger in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

The Most Noble Number charity auction adds to five main channels welcoming donations and contributions to the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, including the campaign’s website (www.1billionmeals.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802). Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate AED 1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users. Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the “Donations” tab.