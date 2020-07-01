UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai’s Naif Locality Has Over 12,000 Operating Business Licences: Dubai Economy

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 07:30 PM

Dubai’s Naif locality has over 12,000 operating business licences: Dubai Economy

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2020) The Naif locality in Dubai has over 12,478 active operating business licences, a recent report by the Business Registration & Licensing, BRL, sector of Dubai Economy has shown. Of these, 86 percent of the licences are commercial (10,702), followed by professional (1,578), tourist and industrial licences.

According to the report, most of the businesses have been operating in Naif since 1963. In fact, 49 licences were issued in 1963 and these companies are still conducting various activities such as Jewellery, Gold & Silver; food & Beverages; Phone Electronics; General Trade, Tools and Household Utensils; Artifacts; Watches and Spare parts; Perfume & Cosmetics; Garments; Handbags & Leather products; Dye & Paints; and Flooring and Wall Tiling.

The figures underline the interest of entrepreneurs to operate in 'Naif' due to its strategic location close to the airport, ports and major commercial centres. Naif is an important destination for retail trade in Dubai, and a leading tourist destination with its traditional markets, and archaeological and heritage areas.

Dubai Economy aims to establish an attractive economic environment for businesses by developing its business registration and licensing services including the issuance and renewal of commercial licences, which contribute to the ease of starting and doing business in Dubai. This is in line with the government’s directive to promote a knowledge-based economy, drive sustainable economic growth and open fields and activities to entrepreneurs.

As per the report, the total number of stakeholders in the active companies operating in Naif reached 49,718 including 45,161 males.

The chief legal forms of the companies operating in Naif are Limited Liability Company (9,734 licences) and Sole Proprietorship (2,043). In addition, the locality also has Civil Companies, One-Person Limited Liability Company, Branches of companies based in other Emirates, General Partnership, Branches of Free Zone Companies, Branches of Gulf Companies, Branches of Foreign Companies, Public Shareholding Companies, Limited Partnership and Public Shareholding Companies.

Related Topics

Business Dubai Company Brazilian Real Gold Market Government Airport

Recent Stories

Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works Building Indi ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Startup Hub Market Access programme’s seco ..

1 hour ago

GCAA considers return of Boeing 737 Max to UAE’s ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SPA’s meeting

2 hours ago

Eight drowned in ten days

4 minutes ago

50-bed Infectious Disease Hospital to start operat ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.