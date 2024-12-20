Dubai’s Night-swimming Beaches Attract 1.5 Million Visitors Since Opening In 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2024 | 12:00 AM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2024) Night-swimming beaches in Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, and Umm Suqeim 1 have welcomed approximately 1.5 million visitors within 18 months of their opening. Covering a total distance of 800 metres, these beaches reflect the Municipality’s commitment to enhancing the appeal of public beaches by providing services and facilities that prioritise comfort, luxury, and a high quality of life for both tourists and residents. This initiative aligns with the comprehensive plan for the development of public beaches in Dubai.
Ibrahim Juma, Director of the Public Beaches and Water Canals Department at Dubai Municipality, emphasised that the high turnout at the night-swimming beaches reflects the success of a project designed to offer a unique tourism and entertainment experience.
“The initiative allows residents and tourists to enjoy the beauty of Dubai's beaches at night, ensuring the highest levels of comfort, luxury, and quality of life,” said Juma. “It aligns with Dubai's integrated efforts to establish itself as a global leader in quality of life and as one of the top international tourist destinations.”
Juma added: " Dubai Municipality has equipped the night-swimming beaches to be accessible and welcoming for people of determination and senior citizens. Floating chairs for swimming, trained rescue teams to cater to their needs, and a fully equipped rest area specifically designed for them comply with the 'Dubai Universal Design Code.' Additionally, technical features have been enhanced to ensure the highest levels of safety and security for all visitors.
"
Dubai Municipality has implemented various measures to ensure integrated services at the night-swimming beaches. Electronic screens display educational and public-awareness content, while advanced lighting systems allow for safe 24/7 swimming.
A qualified team of rescuers is stationed on the beaches, comprising an operations manager, an assistant operations manager, three rescue supervisors, and 16 trained lifeguards. Equipped with modern rescue tools and beach bicycles, the team ensures all safety requirements are met, safeguarding beach-goers.
In addition, the Municipality has set specific hours for night swimming between sunset and sunrise, making Dubai a unique destination in the region with this offering. Dubai Municipality oversees the management of water canals and public beaches across the emirate. Its key objectives include improving the city’s infrastructure and providing integrated services and attractive amenities that enhance the well-being and happiness of residents and visitors alike. Through these efforts, Dubai Municipality offers a distinctive recreational experience along the city’s beaches.
In May 2023, the Municipality designated three beaches for night-swimming, reflecting its dedication to enhancing Dubai’s public beaches. This initiative aligns with the Dubai government’s vision to position the emirate as the best city globally for living, working, and tourism, and reinforces Dubai’s status as a global entertainment hub, attracting international visitors with its diverse attractions.
