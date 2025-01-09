Dubai’s Private School Sector Records 6% Enrolment Growth In 2024-25 Academic Year
Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2025 | 01:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2025) Dubai’s private school sector continues to demonstrate strong growth, with student enrolment increasing by 6% during the 2024-25 academic year, reaching a total of 387,441 students across 227 private schools, according to the latest data from Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).
A new report published by KHDA highlighted the opening of ten new private schools during the 2024-25 academic year, aligning with Dubai’s Education Strategy E33, which targets the establishment of at least 100 new private schools by 2033. These schools enhance Dubai's dynamic education landscape, catering to the needs of its rapidly expanding and diverse population.
Aisha Miran, Director-General of KHDA, said, “Dubai continues to be an attractive destination for families seeking world-class education and for educators dedicated to shaping future generations. The growth in student enrolment, including Emirati students, alongside the expansion of new schools, reflects the strength of the city’s education ecosystem.
The E33 Strategy will continue to drive this sector forward by creating a diverse, inclusive environment where every student – regardless of background or ability – can access high-quality education and develop the skills they need to thrive in a globalised world. Our focus remains on fostering innovation, enhancing student wellbeing, and ensuring that education in Dubai empowers individuals to succeed and contribute to the ambitious goals set under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Social Agenda 33.
Dubai’s private schools offer 17 different curricula. The UK curriculum remains the top choice for families, with more than one-third of students (37%) enrolled, followed by the Indian curriculum (26%), US curriculum (14%), International Baccalaureate (7%) and UK/IB hybrid curriculum (4%) rounding up the top five curriculum choices.
The data also revealed that 33,210 Emirati students are enrolled in Dubai’s private schools, with the US curriculum being the most popular choice among Emirati families, followed by the UK and IB curriculums. A key goal of the E33 Strategy is to empower Emirati students by providing access to world-class education, enhancing student wellbeing, and promoting a culture of lifelong learning.
Dubai continues to be a sought-after destination for international educators, with 27,284 teachers now employed in the emirate’s private schools—a 9% increase compared to the previous academic year. This growth reflects Dubai’s ability to attract top teaching talent from around the globe, further cementing its status as a leading hub for educators pursuing career advancement and professional development.
For more details on Dubai’s private schools landscape data for the 2024-25 academic year, visit the KHDA website.
