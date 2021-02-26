UrduPoint.com
Dubai’s Supreme Committee Of Crisis And Disaster Management To Extend COVID-19 Precautionary Measures Until Beginning Of Ramadan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2021) Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced that the COVID-19 precautionary measures introduced in the beginning of February will be extended until the start of Ramadan in mid-April.

The decision is based on an evaluation of the evolving COVID-19 situation, data showing the effectiveness of intensified safety measures and the recommendations of frontline authorities.

The Supreme Committee said the country’s response to the pandemic is part of an integrated plan to combat COVID-19. Commending the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Ministry of Health and Prevention for their success in coordinating counter-pandemic measures, the Committee said it will continue to monitor local and international developments to ensure the optimal response.

The Committee praised the pace of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Dubai and the UAE. As of 25 February, more than 5.8 million vaccine doses and over 30 million tests were administered in the UAE. The country has one of the highest vaccination and testing rates globally. These figures demonstrate the strength and preparedness of the UAE’s healthcare system, the Committee said.

Precautionary measures that will be extended until the start of Ramadan include: -Indoor venues, including cinemas and entertainment and sports venues, will continue to operate at 50% of maximum capacity and under intensified precautionary measures.

-Visitors allowed in shopping malls, and guests in hotel establishments and inside swimming pools and private beaches in hotels, will be limited to 70% of total capacity.

-Restaurants and cafes will be required to close by 1.00 am.

-Intensified monitoring and inspection campaigns will continue to ensure strict compliance with measures including physical distancing and wearing of facemasks.

The Committee urged the public to continue observing precautionary measures, stressing that their commitment is critical to counter the pandemic. Observing preventive protocols and safety guidelines remain the most effective ways of combating the virus, the Committee added.

Members of the community are encouraged to report violations of COVID-19 precautionary measures by individuals or establishments through Dubai Police’s Call Centre 901 or its ‘Police Eye’ service in the Dubai Police Smart App.

