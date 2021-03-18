UrduPoint.com
Dubai’s Supreme Committee Of Crisis And Disaster Management Announces Precautionary Measures For Ramadan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 04:30 PM

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announces precautionary measures for Ramadan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2021) Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, headed by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced COVID-19 precautionary measures for the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The measures are aligned with the guidelines announced by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA).

The Committee advised the public not to hold large social gatherings during Ramadan, especially to avoid exposing the elderly and people with chronic diseases to COVID-19 risks.

Ramadan tents as well as Iftar and donation tents are prohibited in Dubai. Individuals can perform Taraweeh prayers in mosques in Dubai on the condition that precautionary measures are strictly observed.

The maximum duration of prayers (Taraweeh and Isha) has been capped at 30 minutes. A decision regarding the Qiyam-ul-layl prayer performed on the last 10 days of Ramadan will be announced later based on an evaluation of the situation.

More Stories From Middle East

