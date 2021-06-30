Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management encourages residents and citizens to be fully vaccinated before travelling abroad

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2021) Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has encouraged citizens and residents in the country to be fully vaccinated before they travel abroad.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum today chaired a meeting of the Committee to review the precautionary measures being implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19 against the background of the evolving global situation in which new highly-transmissible variants of the virus are raising the risks of infection.

With the holiday season round the corner, the Committee urged citizens and residents planning to travel abroad to commence their overseas journeys only 14 days after receiving the second dose of the vaccine, which allows sufficient time for the body to maximise its immune preparedness.

Emphasising that vaccination is the most important tool of protection against COVID-19, the Supreme Committee said it is encouraged by the fact that the UAE is ranked the highest in the world for vaccine doses distributed per 100 persons. The country’s National Vaccination Campaign has so far administered over 15 million vaccine doses, with its distribution rate reaching 152.

41 doses for every 100 persons.

The Committee advised travelers to observe utmost caution when travelling overseas and avoid visiting places that are experiencing a severe outbreak of COVID-19. The Committee also advised travellers to thoroughly understand and fully abide by the precautionary protocols of their destination countries to avoid infection risks.

Observing meticulous hygiene and strict precautionary measures including social distancing and mask wearing while travelling and spending time in public places is essential to minimise infection risks, it stressed. Avoiding crowded areas and potential exposure to infected people is also vital to ensure the lowest possible risk of infection, the Committee added.

The Committee noted that despite the current global situation, Dubai continues to be at the forefront of cities maintaining the highest levels of protection against the pandemic. The city has one of the world’s most rigorous globally-benchmarked precautionary protocol regimes, enabling it to provide exceptional safety benchmarks for the benefit of citizens, residents and visitors.