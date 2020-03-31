Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announces increased restrictions on movement in Al Ras area of Dubai

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2020) DUBAI, 30th March 2020 (WAM) - Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management today announced that heightened restrictions throughout the day on the movement of people and traffic will be enforced in the Al Ras area of Dubai to facilitate intensified sterilisation procedures. The restrictions, which will be effective from the morning of Tuesday 31 March, will last for the next two weeks.

The decision to put in place heightened restrictions was taken due to the high density of population in the area, with the goal of safeguarding the health and safety of residents and to implement the highest level of preventive measures.

The General Command of Dubai Police confirmed that teams from the Dubai Health Authority will provide all essential supplies to the residents of the area during the two-week period.

The safety and security of all citizens and residents remains the highest priority of authorities in this period. Dubai Police urged all stakeholders and entities to work with the highest professionalism to ensure effective preventive measures are implemented and the wellbeing of the area’s residents is guaranteed during the period in which the restrictions will be in place.

The General Command of Dubai Police also appealed to the public to cooperate fully with the authorities and abide by all instructions to ensure the preventive measures implemented during the two-week period are a success. People who are not residents of Al Ras are prohibited from travelling to the area during the period, it said.

Further to the announcement of restrictions, Dubai’s Roads and Transports Authority (RTA) announced a comprehensive plan to manage traffic and public transport modes in the Al Ras area. The plan includes the closure of entrances leading to the area from three main roads and interchanges: Al Musalla, Al Khaleej, and Baniyas Streets. The plan also includes the closure of three stations on the metro green line: Al Ras, Palm Deira and Baniyas Square. The metro will pass through the area without stopping at these stations. Additionally, as per the plan, all bus routes to Baniyas area will be diverted to Al Musalla, Al Khaleej and Omar Bin Al Khattab streets, and all taxi movement to the area will be restricted.