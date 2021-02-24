Dubai’s trade with Kuwait touches AED8.52 bn in H1- 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2021) Trade between Dubai and Kuwait reached AED8.52 billion in the first half of 2020, according to figures released by Dubai Customs on the occasion of Kuwait’s 60th National Day that falls on 25 February. The high volume of trade reinforces Kuwait’s status as one of Dubai’s main GCC trade partners.

"The volume of Dubai’s external trade with Kuwait enhances the already strong relationship between the UAE and Kuwait," said Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs. "Our partnership with Kuwait has seen steady progress in the last few years, which has translated into increased trading activity between the two states."

"The UAE and Kuwait’s deep-rooted historical and cultural links and the common vision and shared objectives of the two countries create the perfect conditions for steady growth in mutual trade.

Dubai Customs has been constantly working to build on our economic ties by facilitating stronger trade and passenger traffic with Kuwait," he further said.

"Dubai Customs has also been committed to boost customs cooperation with Kuwait and facilitate opportunities for closer trade relationships as well as to help Kuwaiti institutions and companies benefit from Dubai’s status as a strategic global hub for trade. Despite the challenges posed by the spread of the pandemic, we are keen to play an important role in strengthening the global supply chain and doing everything possible to support our trade partners in growing their business," he added.