Dubai’s unique competitive advantages position it as global hub for digital economy: CEO of Dubai Chambers

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2025) Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, has affirmed that Dubai offers a wealth of promising and diverse opportunities across all sectors of the digital economy.

He stated that the emirate’s unique competitive advantages cement Dubai’s role as one of the world’s leading capitals for the digital economy, positioning it as the top destination for investors, startups, entrepreneurs, influencers, and content creators.

His remarks came during a fireside chat held as part of the 1 billion Followers Summit, the world’s first and largest event dedicated to shaping the content creator economy.

Organised by the UAE Government Media Office, the summit will take place from January 11th to 13th at Emirates Towers, Dubai International Financial Centre, and the Museum of the Future in Dubai under the theme “Content for Good.”

Lootah emphasised that Dubai provides unparalleled advantages and incentives to companies, investors, and professionals in the digital economy who seek to leverage the emirate’s exceptional business environment as a launchpad for growth and international reach.

Regarding Dubai’s main competitive strengths, Lootah noted that the emirate has successfully built a diversified and sustainable economy through effective policies aligned with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). This has solidified its position as a global economic powerhouse with a diverse range of business activities.

The flexibility and efficiency of government policies, combined with a focus on innovation, research, and development, attract investors and innovators by offering simplified procedures, and a supportive environment that ensures business continuity and growth.

Lootah further explained that Dubai has established a robust enabling ecosystem for the digital economy that offers streamlined and fast processes for business incorporation and visa issuance, as well as access to funding for growth and expansion. The emirate has also emerged as a large-scale innovation lab, fostering creativity, entrepreneurship, and the exchange of knowledge and expertise in these fields.

Lootah emphasised Dubai’s role as a preferred destination for foreign direct investment and a hub for investment firms and venture capital companies, which creates significant opportunities for startups, high-growth enterprises, and unicorn companies.

Discussing Dubai’s appeal to global talent, Lootah highlighted that the city consistently ranks at the top of international indices measuring cities’ ability to attract and retain talent. This is driven by flexible policies, tax exemptions, and its high rankings in global quality-of-life indicators, including safety, ease of settling in, business infrastructure, and overall living standards. The city’s ability to attract skilled professionals from around the world enriches its business landscape, fostering creativity, innovation, and extensive knowledge exchange.

Lootah also pointed out that Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy (DCDE) plays a vital role in reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global digital economy capital. The chamber is committed to unlocking the full potential of digital sectors and contributing to Dubai’s aspirations of becoming a leading global center for technology and innovation in line with the D33 Dubai Economic Agenda. Through its activities, the chamber actively fosters talent development, attracts global digital companies, and creates an environment conducive to the growth of digital businesses in Dubai.

Lootah reiterated that large-scale events hosted by Dubai, such as Expand North Star and the 1 Billion Followers Summit, significantly enhance its status as a global hub for the digital economy. These events provide startups and entrepreneurs with opportunities to connect with international investors and foster collaborations. Many success stories have emerged from partnerships and agreements forged during these events, which bring together leaders from diverse economic sectors.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, is a strategic partner of the summit’s third edition. This partnership reflects joint efforts to create an ideal climate for the growth of creative industries reliant on advanced digital infrastructure, and represents a significant opportunity for the chamber to showcase the competitive advantages of Dubai's digital business ecosystem to a global audience. The chamber is also a key partner in the One Billion Pitches compeition, the first of its kind globally, which aims to provide funding and financial support to startups and individuals with pioneering ideas in content creation.