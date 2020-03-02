UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai’s Urban Development Drives Demand For District Cooling Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 05:30 PM

Dubai’s urban development drives demand for district cooling services

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2020) Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation, Empower, has announced that the total number of buildings connected with its district cooling services in Dubai has increased to 1,180 in 2019, marking 8.25 percent growth from 2018. The company’s performance shows an impressive growth of 269 percent in a span of seven years, from 320 buildings in 2012 to 1,180 buildings last year.

Commenting on the occasion, Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said, "The magnitude of urban development in Dubai inspired real estate developers to adopt energy efficient solution in cooling that conserves the environment and natural resources for generations to come."

He clarified that cooling accounts approximately 70 percent of the total energy consumption in the UAE, triggering the need to adopt district cooling solutions, which saves up to 50 percent of electricity.

Development of district cooling sector is in line with Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to transform the Emirate into a hub for green energy and economy and a city with the world’s smallest carbon footprint by 2050.

Bin Shafar said that the buildings that use Empower’s high-standard district cooling service, includes residential buildings and commercial buildings of all the major sectors in Dubai, such as hospitality, healthcare, educational institutions, shopping centres and Malls.

Related Topics

World Electricity UAE Dubai Company Hub 2018 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) to complet ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan aim to finish ICC Women's T20 World Cup o ..

2 minutes ago

Higher learning institutions postpones annual and ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan to inaugurate KP U21 Gam ..

2 minutes ago

European stock markets slump back into red

2 minutes ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.