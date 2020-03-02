Dubai’s urban development drives demand for district cooling services

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2020) Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation, Empower, has announced that the total number of buildings connected with its district cooling services in Dubai has increased to 1,180 in 2019, marking 8.25 percent growth from 2018. The company’s performance shows an impressive growth of 269 percent in a span of seven years, from 320 buildings in 2012 to 1,180 buildings last year.

Commenting on the occasion, Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said, "The magnitude of urban development in Dubai inspired real estate developers to adopt energy efficient solution in cooling that conserves the environment and natural resources for generations to come."

He clarified that cooling accounts approximately 70 percent of the total energy consumption in the UAE, triggering the need to adopt district cooling solutions, which saves up to 50 percent of electricity.

Development of district cooling sector is in line with Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to transform the Emirate into a hub for green energy and economy and a city with the world’s smallest carbon footprint by 2050.

Bin Shafar said that the buildings that use Empower’s high-standard district cooling service, includes residential buildings and commercial buildings of all the major sectors in Dubai, such as hospitality, healthcare, educational institutions, shopping centres and Malls.