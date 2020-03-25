UrduPoint.com
DubaiStore, UAE’s First Online Shopping Initiative Supporting SMEs Goes Live

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 03:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2020) UAE consumers will now be able to shop online with trust and confidence with DubaiStore, a new UAE e-commerce marketplace platform created by Digital Economy Solutions, DES, which has gone live.

The new e-commerce platform is an initiative that will facilitate small- and medium-sized businesses to sell their products online, offering healthy competition to big e-commerce players, which in turn will provide customers with a unique and pleasant online shopping experience. More importantly, the initiative is aimed at supporting UAE-based SMEs to increase their share in the online marketplace.

DES is a joint venture between technology consulting company emaratech and the Department of Economic Development of Dubai.

Customers can order electronics, beauty and fragrance, home and kitchen, and baby and children’s products, in addition to fashion accessories through this multi-category site, with more categories to be added later.

The DubaiStore online marketplace focuses primarily on promoting local licenced businesses with no conflict of interest with the sellers since it does not own or sell any products of its own.

Abdallah Hassan Ahmed Hassan, CEO of DES, said, "Following the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, who launched in 2019 the emirate’s e-commerce strategy that aims to strengthen Dubai’s status as a global logistics platform and accelerate online commerce growth, the DES developed a smart strategy to drive growth and support economic diversification in Dubai.

"

"Our objective is to offer a business model that increases healthy competition in the market for the benefit of the e-commerce world while maintaining the best environment for safe and trusted shopping," he added.

DubaiStore helps merchants sell their products by offering them the necessary tools to easily on-board their products and manage their store. This is done by allowing UAE licenced businesses to communicate directly with consumers, create their microsites, upload products, process orders, prepare collection and receive payments.

Shoppers have to register their details, browse a trusted catalogue and order their products by paying either by credit card, noqodi Digital Wallet or cash on delivery.

On completing the ordering and payment processes, DubaiStore will pick up and deliver the products through its own courier company. Customers are offered fast shipping and a free 15-day return facility. Shoppers are guaranteed delivery starting from the day after the order is placed.

