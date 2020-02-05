DUBAL Holding, EDF Group of France to collaborate on sustainable energy solutions

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2020) DUBAL Holding have announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, with Electricite De France, EDF Group, to explore possible collaboration in the development of thermal power plants, technical support services, district cooling and sustainable energy solutions in the GCC, as well as "green" and electricity business opportunities in Brazil and elsewhere.

The MoU was signed between Abdulnasser bin Kalban, on behalf of DUBAL Holding and Laurent Clement, Managing Director Middle-East of EDF, highlighting the sector’s commitment to enabling the UAE to meet its sustainability objectives.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, Mr.

bin Kalban said, "This is an exciting moment for DUBAL as it builds a successful long-term partnership with EDF. As an investment arm of the Dubai government in industrial, mining and power projects, our combined efforts will focus on further industrialisation of Dubai and the UAE in line with our government’s vision."

Managing Director middle East of EDF commented, "Today’s announcement is the first milestone of our future successful partnership with DUBAL Holding in the UAE. By leveraging our combined experience and expertise, we aim to contribute to the development of the UAE's industry through smart and innovative low carbon solutions, contributing to Dubai and the UAE's development strategy."