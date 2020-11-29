DUBZ offers innovative home check-in services to Emirates passengers

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2020) DUBZ, dnata’s leading baggage technology and logistics company, has partnered with Emirates and now offers its popular home check-in services to the leading international airline’s passengers, too.

The innovative service of DUBZ enables Emirates passengers departing from Dubai to begin their safe travel experience by completing their home check-in, baggage disinfection, and quickly and efficiently complete their PCR test in the comfort of their home. Customers also have the option to book fast-track marhaba services to help whisk them through airport immigration for an even more contactless on ground experience. Emirates passengers can book their home check-in services online up to 24 hours before their flight and receive the service between 24 hours and 8 hours before scheduled departure time.

Omar Abou Faraj, CEO of DUBZ, said: "It brings me great joy to announce that DUBZ Home Check-In is now available to all Emirates passengers traveling out of Dubai. Innovation is part of the identity at Emirates and DUBZ, and I have high hopes that this collaboration will build on this unique culture of creativity to provide Emirates passengers with a safe and seamless travel experience. With today's challenging environment, such innovation is much needed and demanded by passengers and aviation players alike.

"

Customers can easily book their home check-in service on emirates.com. During the safe and convenient home check-in process for Emirates flights, Transguard agents will check in travellers for their flights, issue boarding passes, weigh and tag their sanitised baggage and ensure that they are delivered to the airport and loaded onto the aircraft. Baggage is disinfected with a long-lasting protective coating that lasts for up to 72 hours.

Travellers also have the option to book pre-travel COVID-19 testing in the comfort of their own home. A well-trained medical professional will perform the swab test ahead of the home check-in process, and results are shared with customers digitally. All passengers who test negative for COVID-19 will receive a medical certificate within 24 to 48 hours to meet the entry guidelines of their destination.

The enhanced home check-in service is available for customers across all classes travelling on Emirates flights, with packages starting from AED 169 on emirates.com.

Including Emirates, passengers of over 10 airlines flying out of Dubai can take advantage of the innovative services of DUBZ, with the list of serviceable airlines available on DUBZ.com.