Ducab begins supplying high-voltage cables to Senegal

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) Ducab Group has further strengthened its presence in Africa with its first-supply of 220kV high-voltage (HV) cables to Senegal, marking the 23rd African country in its growing portfolio.

This delivery is a critical part of Dakar’s electrification project, aimed at upgrading the power infrastructure of Senegal’s capital to meet increasing energy demands.

This delivery supports Senegal’s ambitious target of achieving universal electricity access by 2026, significantly enhancing its energy capacity and driving the urban development of Dakar. The project underscores Ducab’s commitment to delivering advanced solutions for Africa’s rapidly evolving energy infrastructure.

The Group’s entry into Senegal is part of its broader growth strategy in Africa, where the company already exports to 23 African countries, including Angola, South Africa, Kenya, Zimbabwe and Egypt.

With operations spanning 75 global markets, Ducab’s growing footprint in Africa highlights its commitment to supporting critical infrastructure projects throughout the continent. This expansion is aligned with the UAE’s recent US$4.5 billion pledge to fund renewable energy initiatives in Africa, reflecting a shared commitment to sustainable development and energy transformation.

Charles Mellagui, CEO of Ducab Cables Business, said, "Ducab is proud to support Senegal’s electrification journey with our high-performance HV cables, marking a milestone in our expanding operations across Africa. This project not only strengthens Dakar's energy infrastructure but also reinforces Ducab's commitment to delivering reliable, world-class solutions. Our growing presence in key African markets, like Senegal, reflects the value we bring to the continent’s infrastructure development and aligns with the UAE’s broader efforts to deepen economic ties with Africa. We are excited to play a pivotal role in supporting Senegal’s vision for universal energy access by 2026, while continuing to build strategic partnerships across the region."

Ducab’s expansion into Senegal comes at a time of deepening UAE-Africa collaboration, marked by growing economic and diplomatic ties. Recent events, such as 150 bilateral business meetings between companies from Dubai and Senegal, facilitated by the Dubai International Chamber, emphasise the UAE’s strategic partnership in Senegal’s economic growth.