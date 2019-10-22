UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ducab - Etihad ESCO Deal To Save 3.25m KWh Energy Annually

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 03:00 PM

Ducab - Etihad ESCO deal to save 3.25m KWh energy annually

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2019) Etihad Energy Service Company, Etihad ESCO, has announced the signing of an agreement with Ducab, one of the UAE’s largest manufacturing businesses, on the sidelines of the 21st Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition, WETEX, with an aim to support the UAE’s solar energy sector’s growth.

The new contract will see Ducab supply its SolarBICC cables – specially designed for a growing solar energy market – to Etihad ESCO for its in-house solar power plant, contributing to the company’s sustainability vision by diversifying its own energy sources.

Upon completion, the project is set to generate an annual savings of 3,25 million kilowatt hour, KWh, in energy, which is equivalent to AED1.45 million. The duration of the project is eight months.

The signing ceremony took place on the first day of WETEX 2019, during which Andrew Shaw, Managing Director of Ducab, and Ali Al Jassim, CEO of Etihad ESCO, reaffirmed their organisations’ commitments to making solar power more accessible to more people across the UAE. Etihad ESCO LLC’s solar power project is expected to go live from February 2020.

In close coordination with Ducab, Etihad ESCO LLC has appointed Belectric Shams Consortium as Engineering Procurement and Construction contractor for the project.

Commenting on the cooperation, Al Jassim said, "Our latest partnership with Ducab aligns with our commitment to creating and sustaining a vibrant market for energy performance contracts.

"This contributes to the strategic goal of the UAE in pursuing a green economy for sustainable development, by making Dubai a model of a green economy transition.

"Choosing a UAE manufacturer – Ducab – to supply a crucial element of the project further supports our commitment to a sustainable future," he said.

"Solar power is one of the fastest-growing sources of new energy worldwide," said Dr. Ahmad bin Hassan Al Shaikh, Chairman of Ducab.

"It is a public priority in the UAE and plays a strong role in Dubai’s Clean Energy Strategy 2050.

"With this in mind, we developed our specialised SolarBICC cable range specifically to meet the unique needs of this expanding market.

"We are pleased to provide our cables to Etihad ESCO LLC for the solar power project, playing our part in the continued diversification of the UAE’s energy sector," he said.

Related Topics

Technology Water UAE Dubai Company February 2019 2020 Market From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Singapore to mark first-ever participation at WETE ..

36 minutes ago

NAB extends till Nov 12 judicial remand of Zardari ..

49 minutes ago

UAE to participate in &#039;One Young World Summit ..

51 minutes ago

Tour of Australia, golden opportunity for youngste ..

1 hour ago

Khawar Maneka's picture on social media grabs atte ..

1 hour ago

Tour of Australia, golden opportunity for youngste ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.