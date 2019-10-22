Ducab - Etihad ESCO deal to save 3.25m KWh energy annually

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2019) Etihad Energy Service Company, Etihad ESCO, has announced the signing of an agreement with Ducab, one of the UAE’s largest manufacturing businesses, on the sidelines of the 21st Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition, WETEX, with an aim to support the UAE’s solar energy sector’s growth.

The new contract will see Ducab supply its SolarBICC cables – specially designed for a growing solar energy market – to Etihad ESCO for its in-house solar power plant, contributing to the company’s sustainability vision by diversifying its own energy sources.

Upon completion, the project is set to generate an annual savings of 3,25 million kilowatt hour, KWh, in energy, which is equivalent to AED1.45 million. The duration of the project is eight months.

The signing ceremony took place on the first day of WETEX 2019, during which Andrew Shaw, Managing Director of Ducab, and Ali Al Jassim, CEO of Etihad ESCO, reaffirmed their organisations’ commitments to making solar power more accessible to more people across the UAE. Etihad ESCO LLC’s solar power project is expected to go live from February 2020.

In close coordination with Ducab, Etihad ESCO LLC has appointed Belectric Shams Consortium as Engineering Procurement and Construction contractor for the project.

Commenting on the cooperation, Al Jassim said, "Our latest partnership with Ducab aligns with our commitment to creating and sustaining a vibrant market for energy performance contracts.

"This contributes to the strategic goal of the UAE in pursuing a green economy for sustainable development, by making Dubai a model of a green economy transition.

"Choosing a UAE manufacturer – Ducab – to supply a crucial element of the project further supports our commitment to a sustainable future," he said.

"Solar power is one of the fastest-growing sources of new energy worldwide," said Dr. Ahmad bin Hassan Al Shaikh, Chairman of Ducab.

"It is a public priority in the UAE and plays a strong role in Dubai’s Clean Energy Strategy 2050.

"With this in mind, we developed our specialised SolarBICC cable range specifically to meet the unique needs of this expanding market.

"We are pleased to provide our cables to Etihad ESCO LLC for the solar power project, playing our part in the continued diversification of the UAE’s energy sector," he said.