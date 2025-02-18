Ducab partners with MBRHE to power sustainable living in Dubai

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) DUBAI, 17th February, 2025 (WAM) – Ducab Group, one of the UAE’s leading end-to-end solutions providers and manufacturing firms, has announced a strategic partnership with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) to supply advanced cable solutions for large-scale residential developments in Dubai. This collaboration reinforces Ducab’s position as a trusted partner in delivering innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions, aligning with the UAE’s vision for modern, eco-friendly living and the development of future-ready communities.

Ducab will supply low-voltage power cables, along with wires and flexible cables and Flam BICC2 fire-resistant cables, to support the construction and maintenance of 432 residential units in Wadi Alamardi and 398 units in Al Awir. Engineered to the highest standards of safety and durability, Ducab’s cables will ensure reliable power distribution and superior fire protection, setting a new benchmark for environmentally conscious living in Dubai.

This initiative aligns with the UAE’s broader strategic vision, including the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the UAE Net Zero Strategy 2050.

As a key contributor to the nation’s decarbonization and environmental goals, Ducab is at the forefront of enabling transformative infrastructure projects and advancing sustainable industrial development.

Charles Mellagui, CEO of Ducab Cables business, said, "Our partnership with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment reflects Ducab’s commitment to supporting resilient infrastructure that drives the UAE’s ambitious journey toward sustainable development. By delivering innovative and reliable energy solutions, we are contributing to a greener, more secure, and interconnected future. Through this project, Ducab is advancing the country’s industrial decarbonization and net-zero ambitions while supporting the development of future-ready communities, in line with the UAE’s blueprint for progress.”

This collaboration builds on Ducab’s proven track record of powering key housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE. Notable contributions include the South Shamkha development, which saw Ducab provide critical cabling for 43 neighborhoods across 39 square kilometers.