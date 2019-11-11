UrduPoint.com
Ducab Supplies 90 Percent Of Expo 2020 Dubai Cables: Ducab CEO

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 11:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2019) Hamad Al Mutawa, Chief Operating Officer of Commercial Operations at the Dubai Cable Company, Ducab, said that the company is supplying 90 percent of cables required by the Expo 2020 Dubai, which will be used by the expo’s train project.

The oil and gas sector accounts for over 20 percent of the company's sales, he added, noting that Ducab's business is growing at an annual rate of 5 to 7 percent.

In a statement to Emirates news Agency, WAM, on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference, ADIPEC, which is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Al Mutawa stressed that the company aims to expand externally to North Africa and East Asia while focussing on markets in the UAE and other Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, countries.

Al Mutawa also pointed out that the company exports its products to 30 countries, noting that its exports account for nearly 30 percent of its production of power cables and 60 percent of its total production.

Ducab produces one million metres of insulated building wires per week in its facilities, which cover an area of 880,000-square metres, the length of 81 football fields, he further added while pointing out that Ducab has over 1,600 employees with an Emiratisation rate of 20 percent in all departments and 67 percent in senior management positions.

The company has a multicultural working environment with a team of people from 26 nationalities with Emirati nationals occupying positions at all levels.

Cables are produced in the UAE to meet the global needs of oil, gas and petrochemical companies, enabling them to plan their infrastructure more smoothly.

