Ducab Supplies Gulf Of Suez Project In Egypt With Sustainable Energy Solutions

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2023 | 04:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jan, 2023) Ducab Group—one of the UAE’s largest industrial manufacturing businesses—is supplying 633 kilometres of medium voltage and earthing cable to a new Egyptian 70-turbine windfarm in a move that reinforces the strong industrial partnership between the UAE and Egypt.

The Gulf of Suez project, for Egypt’s New and Renewable Energy Authority will play a key role in the country’s commitment to generate 42 percent of all electricity from renewable energy by 2035 and save around a 600,000 tonnes of CO2 every year.

The project is one of the largest developed utility scale wind power plants in Egypt and will contribute 250MW of renewable energy generation to the country’s energy mix from the 70 turbines being installed in an area of 57 Km2.

For the project, Ducab has partnered with Vestas, EPC contractor and supplier of the 70 wind turbines.

Group CEO of Ducab, Mohammed Almutawa, said, “We are committed to supporting countries achieve their sustainability ambitions and our solutions are in high demand for solar and wind power projects around the world.

“Ducab already supplies solutions to landmark renewable energy infrastructure in 55 countries, but we are proud that demand for our expertise, experience and quality solutions is experiencing significant growth as more and more countries, such as Egypt, decarbonise and transition to renewables.”

In addition to the Gulf of Suez windfarm, Ducab has provided solutions for a wide range of milestone renewable energy projects in the middle East including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the Shams 1 project and the Al Barakah nuclear plant in the UAE.

The company has also initiated renewable energy projects across 55 countries and in April this year announced its first solar park partnership in Mexico.

As an Emirati brand, Ducab is proudly aligned with ‘Operation 300bn’, the UAE’s national strategy to increase the industrial sector’s contribution to GDP from US$36.23 billion to US$81.74 billion by 2031.

