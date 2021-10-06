Ducab unveils striking new brand identity and corporate vision for growth

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2021) Ducab - the leading provider of world-class solutions to the global energy sector - will now focus on providing ‘Energy for change’ underscored by a new brand identity, which was unveiled today by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, alongside Ducab’s leadership team at WETEX and Dubai Solar Show 2021.

The company’s strategy is designed to generate positive economic, social, and environmental impact. This renewed purpose will mean providing innovative, and sustainable energy solutions available in the market today - proudly developed in the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking at WETEX, Eng. Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, Chairman of Ducab, said: ‘Founded over 40 years ago, we grew rapidly with the radical transformation of the UAE and the wider middle East region. During this time, we never stood still. Our ambition took us to 45 countries around the world, and from under 100 employees to a global workforce of more than 1,400. As we seek to expand our business into new sectors and new geographies, our revitalised corporate vision and values set a clear direction for our next chapter of sustainable growth."

Ducab continues to serve customers worldwide in the fields of construction, transportation, industry, and other verticals. Currently, the brand is also focused on investments in the development, certification, and production of end-to-end energy solutions tailored around customer needs in solar, wind, and nuclear power. All three business units under Ducab group will be involved: Ducab, the core cable and wires business; DMB, the provider of high-quality industrial metals; and Ducab HV, the provider of specialised high-voltage utility solutions. "We will continue to promote innovation as an organisational value, believing that our choices of materials and technology will help to shape and improve the future of the sectors in which we operate," said Mohammad Abdul Rahman Almutawa, Group CEO of Ducab, at the event.

This strategic realignment comes at a time when the renewable energy sector is growing faster than ever, with the entire world focusing on mitigating climate change through decarbonisation the move from coal, oil, and gas power to renewable sources like wind and solar.

The UAE’s Energy Strategy 2050 plans to increase the contribution of clean energy sources within the total capacity mix to 50% by 2050, through projects such as the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, designed to be one of the largest single-site solar parks in the world with a planned capacity of 5,000 MW by 2030.

Ducab has already started to recalibrate many of its own operations around sustainability. This includes a strategy for raw material procurement with a greater emphasis on local and regional sourcing. This will further reduce the company’s environmental footprint and support the UAE’s industrial ecosystem. Ducab recently opened its first in-house solar plant to power its new headquarter building in Jebel Ali and parts of its manufacturing plant, setting new standards for managing industrial emissions and energy consumption. The launch of the new UAE industrial strategy earlier this year reflects the enormous opportunities ahead. Not only does it aim to raise the contribution to GDP of the industrial sector to AED300 billion by 2031, but it is also aligned with the UAE’s international commitments to advancing sustainable economic growth, deploying clean energy solutions, driving industrial innovation, and promoting responsible consumption and production.

Ducab aims to be an active contributor to programmes within ‘Operation 300bn.’ This has involved supplying flagship energy projects such as the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth; HSBC headquarters in Hong Kong; Hornsea One the UK’s largest offshore wind farm; and South Korea’s Shin Hanul one and two nuclear reactors. Ducab continues to supply leading flagship projects in the UAE, including over 90% of the wire and cable requirements for Expo2020 Dubai.

Ducab does all this while continuing to strengthen the participation of Emirati youth in the industrial sector. Its Emiratisation programme focuses on internships, training, and succession planning, and has led to the successful recruitment and retention of talented UAE nationals at every level across the organisation.