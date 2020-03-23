UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ducab's Profits Up 5% In 2019

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 10:15 PM

Ducab's profits up 5% in 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2020) The Ducab Group, the manufacturer of high-performance cables, recorded a 5 percent gain in profits in 2019, the company said, without giving a breakdown of the financials.

Ducab, owned by Dubai and Abu Dhabi governments, operates six manufacturing facilities across four sites in the UAE. It has an installed capacity of 115,000 metal tonnes of high, medium, and low-voltage cable solutions, upgraded production of 175,000 tonnes of copper rod and wire per annum. This is backed up by 50,000 tonnes per annum of aluminium rod and overhead conductors.

Ducab exports 60 percent of its overall production worldwide.

Dr. Ahmad Bin Hassan Al Shaikh, Chairman of Ducab, said, "Ducab’s 40th anniversary of operations saw our position as a leading manufacturer in the UAE solidified through a strong commitment to both the local and international markets.

We are proudly flying the flag for ‘Made in UAE’ products across the world, with Ducab cables and accessories now used in more than 30 countries."

The company has been a supplier to the soon-to-start Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi, and meet more than 90 per cent of the cable requirements for the Expo 2020 project, including the Route 2020 Metro expansion. It is also associated with the Riyadh Metro in Saudi Arabia project and the Delhi and Lucknow metro rail work in India.

Related Topics

India Delhi World Exports Nuclear UAE Dubai Riyadh Company Abu Dhabi Metro Lucknow Saudi Arabia 2019 2020 Market

Recent Stories

Dubai Police arrests European citizen for violatin ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus tally in Pakistan reaches to 875 cases

9 minutes ago

Germany Yet to Decide on Participation in Tokyo Ol ..

11 minutes ago

US Capital Bars Access to Cherry Blossoms Amid Cor ..

16 minutes ago

New Jersey to Release Low-Level Offenders From Jai ..

16 minutes ago

DEWA encourages customers to turn off lights and a ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.