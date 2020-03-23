(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2020) The Ducab Group, the manufacturer of high-performance cables, recorded a 5 percent gain in profits in 2019, the company said, without giving a breakdown of the financials.

Ducab, owned by Dubai and Abu Dhabi governments, operates six manufacturing facilities across four sites in the UAE. It has an installed capacity of 115,000 metal tonnes of high, medium, and low-voltage cable solutions, upgraded production of 175,000 tonnes of copper rod and wire per annum. This is backed up by 50,000 tonnes per annum of aluminium rod and overhead conductors.

Ducab exports 60 percent of its overall production worldwide.

Dr. Ahmad Bin Hassan Al Shaikh, Chairman of Ducab, said, "Ducab’s 40th anniversary of operations saw our position as a leading manufacturer in the UAE solidified through a strong commitment to both the local and international markets.

We are proudly flying the flag for ‘Made in UAE’ products across the world, with Ducab cables and accessories now used in more than 30 countries."

The company has been a supplier to the soon-to-start Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi, and meet more than 90 per cent of the cable requirements for the Expo 2020 project, including the Route 2020 Metro expansion. It is also associated with the Riyadh Metro in Saudi Arabia project and the Delhi and Lucknow metro rail work in India.